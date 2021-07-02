Breaking News

Michael Gove and wife Sarah Vine finalising their divorce

2 July 2021, 17:21 | Updated: 2 July 2021, 17:32

Michael Gove and his wife Sarah Vine have announced they are planning to divorce
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and his journalist wife Sarah Vine have announced that they are "in the process of finalising their divorce".

The pair have "agreed to separate" after almost 20 years of marriage but "remain close friends", according to a statement on behalf of the couple.

Mr Gove and Ms Vine will "continue to support their two children" and have asked for privacy during this time.

A friend of the couple said that the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and his wife Ms Vine had "drifted apart" but confirmed that there was "no one else involved".

"This is a difficult and sad decision for Michael and Sarah after 20 years of marriage," the friend added.

"It is an entirely amicable separation and there is no-one else involved. They have drifted apart over the past couple of years but they remain friends.

"Their absolute priority is the children."

A statement on behalf of the couple said: "Michael and Sarah have agreed to separate and they are in the process of finalising their divorce.

"They will continue to support their two children and they remain close friends.

"The family politely ask for privacy at this time and will not be providing any further comment."

This story is being updated...

