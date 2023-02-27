Michael Schumacher is 'there, but not there' insists ex-F1 boss

Michael Schumacher is "there, but not there" as he continues his recovery from a skiing accident, his former F1 boss has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Michael Schumacher is "there, but not there" as he continues his recovery from a skiing accident, his former F1 boss has said.

Eddie Jordan gave Schumacher his Formula 1 debit in 1991 before the racing mega-star reached the heights of his seven drivers' titles.

Schumacher suffered a horrific skiing accident while in the French Alps in 2013 and has been recovering out of the public eye in the care of his wife Corinna since the fateful injury.

During the time in which he has been out of the news, Schumacher's son Mick has burst onto the scene with a place on the Formula 1 grid.

Eddie Jordan was blocked from seeing Michael in 2022 by his wife and full-time carer Corinna. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Michael Schumacher 'undergoing stem cell treatment in Paris hospital'

Read More: Formula 1 to hit high streets with plans for immersive venues

After Jordan was blocked from seeing Michael in 2022 by Corinna, he revealed that Mick reached out to him.

He added: "As far as I'm concerned, I was touched by it [Mick reaching out].

"The reason I was touched by it was because it can't be easy knowing that your father is not able to be part of the family, he's there but he's not there."

Mick lost his seat at Haas and will sit out the upcoming 2023 Formula 1 season as a test driver at Mercedes.