Michelle Mone admits she stands to benefit from £60 million Covid equipment profit

17 December 2023, 07:50

Michelle Mone
Michelle Mone. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Michelle Mone has said she stands to benefit from a contract between the government and the Covid equipment company PPE Medpro.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PPE Medpro was given government contracts worth over £200 million to supply protective equipment during the pandemic, after the Conservative peer recommended it to ministers.

She has previously denied links to the company which is under investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Baroness Mone admitted on Sunday that she is a beneficiary of her husband Doug Barrowman's financial trusts, which hold around £60m of profit from the government deal.

She also said that denying her connection to Medpro was a mistake.

But Baroness Mone told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that she and Mr Barrowman have been made scapegoats for wider failings in the government's handling of PPE requirements during Covid.

Michelle Mone 'admits involvement in VIP Lane PPE company' for first time

"If one day, if God forbid, my husband passes away before me, then I am a beneficiary, as well as his children and my children, so yes, of course," she said.

Baroness Mone said she did not mean to fool anyone, despite admitting the couple misled the press about their involvement.

"I did make an error in saying to the press that I wasn't involved," she said.

Michelle Mone
Michelle Mone. Picture: Alamy

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing. I wasn't trying to pull the wool over anyone's eyes, and I regret and I'm sorry for not saying straight out, yes, I am involved."

She said that the government and the NHS knew she was involved, and she had declared her interest with the Cabinet Office.

Baroness Mone, who was interviewed alongside her husband, recently told a YouTube documentary that they both would be cleared, arguing they have "done nothing wrong".

Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman
Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman. Picture: Getty

Baroness Mone, a lingerie entrepreneur, was made a Conservative peer in 2015 by David Cameron. She took a leave of absence from the House of Lords last year, saying she wanted to clear her name.

Millions of medical gowns supplied by PPE Medpro were never used, and the company is facing a civil claim from the department of health and social care. Baroness Mone said the gowns were supplied in line with the contract.

Wes Streeting has vowed to reform the NHS

Labour's Wes Streeting vows to reform 'complacent' NHS as he warns spending risks becoming 'unsustainable'

Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s populists seek to further tighten grip on power in tense election

Israeli military vehicles inside the Gaza Strip

Israel presses ahead in Gaza as captive killings add to concern about conduct

File photo of migrants heading to Europe

More than 60 dead after migrant boat headed for Europe capsizes in the Mediterranean

Matthew Perry died in October

Matthew Perry's ex calls for investigation into doctors after Friends star dies from acute effects of ketamine

Baker goes viral after re-creating cottage from The Holiday in cake form

Baker goes viral after re-creating cottage from The Holiday in cake form

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.

British teenager Alex Batty returns to UK after being found in France six years after disappearance

AC/DC cover art

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies aged 77

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘committed as ever’ to war after hostage deaths

Popstar Olly Alexander to represent UK in Eurovision 2024

Popstar Olly Alexander to represent UK in Eurovision 2024

David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' ceasefire amid escalating Gaza conflict, as Israel has killed 'too many civilians'

David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' ceasefire amid escalating Gaza conflict, as Israel has killed 'too many civilians'

Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwait ruler Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86 after weeks in hospital

Hostages shot dead by Israeli troops

Hostages were waving white flag when troops shot them dead, says Israeli army

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

Cardinal jailed for embezzlement in historic Vatican corruption trial

Cardinal jailed for embezzlement in historic Vatican corruption trial

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma denounces ANC

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma denounces ANC

Hijacked Ship MV Ruen

Indian navy monitors bulk carrier believed to have been hijacked by pirates

Notre Dame Cathedral's new rooster installed on landmark's spire

Notre Dame Cathedral’s new rooster installed on landmark’s spire

Cardinal Angelo Becciu

Vatican court convicts and jails cardinal over corruption scandal

Rishi Sunak warns of migrant threat 'overwhelming' European countries as UK and Italy agree to fund Tunisia plan

Rishi Sunak warns of migrant threat 'overwhelming' European countries as UK and Italy agree to fund Tunisia plan
Tom Lockyer

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapses on pitch as Premier League game vs Bournemouth abandoned
Gaynor Lord's husband 'is totally lost' after police found a body

Gaynor Lord: 'No indications of any third-party involvement' found on body during search for missing woman
Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate outside home of Israeli ambassador to the UK as Gaza crisis intensifies

Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate outside home of Israeli ambassador to the UK as Gaza crisis intensifies
Eylon Levy said the three hostages being killed by the IDF was a 'tragedy'

Israel says IDF killing hostages was 'unspeakable tragedy' but vows to press on with 'unrelenting pressure on Hamas'
Vladimir Putin

Supporters formally nominate Vladimir Putin for Russian presidential election

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry in an explosive statement

'I have never hacked a phone': Piers Morgan launches blistering attack on Prince Harry after High Court ruling
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh's MP, he was everyone's

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

