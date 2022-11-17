Middle-aged passenger dies onboard EasyJet flight after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts

By Chris Samuel

A man in his 50s died onboard an EasyJet flight from Cyprus to London Gatwick Airport, after the cabin crew made desperate attempts resuscitate him.

Passengers become concerned when a dark haired passenger wasn't waking up on a flight this afternoon.

Urgent attempts were made to resuscitate him using a defibrillator but sadly they proved to be unsuccessful, The Daily Star reported.

The man, who was around 50, appeared to be travelling on his own.

A fellow passenger said they were blown away by the way EasyJet crew handled the situation, telling the paper: "The team handled the situation with extraordinary composure and professionalism."

The flight off set off from Paphos Airport at 2.20pm local time (12.20pm GMT) and concern for the passenger's health was sparked at around 3.40pm GMT.

Cabin crew asked across the plane if anyone onboard was a certified doctor or paramedic, but no one was able to offer more than the cabin crew's first aid capabilities, the paper reported.

As the aircraft passed over Paris, France at 4.28pm GMT, the flight's captain confirmed that there had been a "medical incident" and asked that everyone treat the dead man with dignity.

Passengers were held after landing at London Gatwick while paramedics boarded the plane and pronounced the man dead.

An EasyJet spokesperson said: "EasyJet can confirm that sadly a passenger died onboard flight EZY8454 from Paphos to London Gatwick on 17 November.

"The well-being of our passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority. Our crew are trained to respond to medical issues and did all possible during the flight.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the customer and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time."