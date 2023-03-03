Shocking footage shows worker blasting chicken with blowtorch in dirty alleyway as council launches investigation

The worker was seen blasting the chicken with a blowtorch. Picture: Twitter

By Will Taylor

Council officers are investigating a video showing a man blasting chicken with a blowtorch in an alley beside a food outlet.

Footage shows a man wearing a striped apron searing the raw meat in a roll cage. He uses a blowtorch attached to a large red canister as he blasts the chicken.

A second clip shows chicken on fire in a supermarket trolley in the alleyway, cardboard placed underneath it, near some bins.

A man filming the footage asks: "Is that safe for eating, that? F***ing hell, I am not eating that."

This is how a takeaway business is cooking its meat 😯

Location: Parliament Road, Middlesbrough pic.twitter.com/OpnSokh7o3 — Suzesport.com (@SuZeSport) March 1, 2023

The worker with the blowtorch looks surprised, and gestures with the blowtorch as he's filmed.

Middlesbrough Council said: "We are aware of the video circulating online and are looking into the matter.

"As a matter of course we expect all food processes to be carried out in a safe and hygienic manner."

Food safety officers have reportedly visited the unnamed eatery.

"Now imagine what doesn't get caught on camera, people be giving it to their kids to eat. Needs shutting down ASAP, absolute joke," one social media user wrote.

"So glad I'm vegan! This is disgusting," said another.

However, a social media user suggested the worker could be singeing the meat to remove any remaining feathers before it gets cooked.