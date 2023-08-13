Migrant crisis to 'last five more years', govt memo says, as ministers face growing pressure to stop Channel crossings

13 August 2023, 23:13 | Updated: 13 August 2023, 23:48

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings
Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The migrant crisis could last for at least five more years, a government memo has suggested.

An internal document meant for senior civil servants working in the Home Office says the Government will house migrants in disused RAF bases for three to five years.

There are currently plans to house migrants who have crossed the English Channel at Wethersfield in Essex, as well as Scampton in Lincolnshire.

The Government is also expected to hire more floating barges - despite the growing backlash against the Bibby Stockholm following the discovery of Legionella in the water supply.

Migrants will also be housed in disused office blocks and student accommodation, The Telegraph reported.

The memo, dated March 24 2023, reads: "[Civil servant's name] is satisfied with (value for money) on Bexhill, Wethersfield and Scampton - on the former two we are saying there is VfM across the 5 years planned for the sites (Bexhill would be potentially used for longer."

It also indicates that the Bibby Stockholm migrant barge would only provide value for money if it were to house 1,000 migrants, rather than 500 as currently planned.

“This assumes we are in hotels for that period. If we are not, and/or if our costs are higher than we have estimated, there could be issues on VfM. On Scampton, our recommendation (with HS [Home Secretary]) is to use the site for 3 years rather than 2," the memo adds.

Migrants crossing the English Channel (stock image)
Migrants crossing the English Channel (stock image). Picture: Alamy

It comes after the death of six Afghan men who crossed the Channel on Saturday.

The Government is under pressure to stem the tide of people making the dangerous crossing over the English Channel in small boats.

The six who died when their boat sank off the French coast were Afghan men. Some 59 were rescued, but two more are missing and authorities continue to hunt for them.

The tragedy has put the government under more pressure to find a way to halt these dangerous attempts at crossing the Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, which is also full of treacherous currents.

Read More: Government to hire more migrant barges despite growing backlash against Legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm

Criticism has come from Labour and its own benches.

Writing in the Sunday Express, Conservative backbencher and former party chairman Sir Jake Berry said: "We must put a stop to the vile people smugglers who trade in human misery and whose actions result in the loss of life."

Natalie Elphicke, Conservative MP for Dover, said the tragedy underlined the need for joint patrols in the Channel.

"Today's tragedy underlines why we must stop the small boats to keep people safe and prevent loss of life in the Channel," she said.

"These overcrowded and unseaworthy deathtraps should obviously be stopped by the French authorities from leaving the French coast in the first place.

"The time has come for joint patrols on the French coast and a cross-Channel security zone before any more lives are lost."

Migrants arriving in the UK on Saturday
Migrants arriving in the UK on Saturday. Picture: Getty
Migrants arriving in the UK
Migrants arriving in the UK. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said action to deter criminal gangs facilitating the journeys was "desperately" necessary.

Labour's shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock accused the government of having "no workable plan" to sort out the asylum system.

"It's time to end the small boats nightmare - we can't sit by as more lives are put at risk. The country deserves better than this mess."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman chaired a meeting with the Border Force after the tragedy.

In a statement, she said: "My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic loss of life in the Channel today.

"I have spoken with our Border Force teams this morning who have been supporting the French authorities in response to this incident."

Crossing the Channel is very dangerous
Crossing the Channel is very dangerous. Picture: Getty

French sea minister Hervé Berville said: "While we mourn these victims ... it is the responsibility of human traffickers - of criminals - who send young people, women, adults, to their death on these maritime routes that are dangerous and lethal."

French authorities have begun a criminal investigation into the deaths.

Philippe Sabatier, the Boulogne prosecutor, said: "Six Afghan males died, and the vast majority of those involved were also from Afghanistan. They included minors."

A patrol boat told authorities that a migrant boat was sinking off the French town of Sangatte at around 4am on Saturday, France's Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.

Local mayor Franck Dhersin said dozens of boats were trying to make the crossing at the same time.

Some of those who were rescued were children
Some of those who were rescued were children. Picture: PA
Migrants arriving in Dover this week
Migrants arriving in Dover this week. Picture: Alamy

"Several of the boats were facing serious difficulties," he told Reuters. "Near Sangatte they unfortunately found dead bodies."

A volunteer said that migrants were trying to bail water out of the sinking boat using their shoes.

"We saved 54 people, including one woman," said Anne Thorel. "There were too many of them on the boat."

Read more: Asylum seeker torture survivor says legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm reminds him of unsanitary ‘refugee camp’

Suella Braverman said her thoughts and prayers were with the people who died
Suella Braverman said her thoughts and prayers were with the people who died. Picture: Alamy

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution said a Dover-based volunteer lifeboat crew launched just before 4am to respond to the incident.

An investigation has also been opened by the Boulogne prosecutor's office.

Migrants crossing the English Channel
Migrants crossing the English Channel. Picture: Getty

More than 100,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats since 2018 - the year records began.

The milestone was passed after 755 people were detected crossing on Thursday, the highest daily number so far this year.

It comes despite the government's promise to stop the small boat crossings, with its plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda on hold as it houses migrants in barges and ex-military sites.

The controversial Illegal Migration Act will ban people from claiming UK asylum if they arrive in unauthorised way, which ministers believe will stop the crossings.

But the Supreme Court is yet to decide on whether the Rwanda plan is lawful.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland plans referendum asking if voters want ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’

Spencer Matthews and wife Vogue Williams

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews hospitalised on holiday after overdosing on cold sore tablets
Burnt areas in Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island

Maui fire death toll rises to 93 as officials warn scale of losses not yet known

Hawaii Fires

Death toll from Maui wildfire hits 93, making it deadliest US fire in 100 years

James Hutchinson is being held in a notorious Abu Dhabi prison

British veteran held in Abu Dhabi 'Dante's Inferno' prison cannot leave until he pays £170k in 'blood money'
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

China’s foreign minister visits Cambodia days after premier hands role to son

Kemi Badenoch has said there should be no new public buildings with gender-neutral toilets

No gender neutral toilets in new public buildings, as minister demand separate loos for men and women
Labour has dropped plans for Ulez expansion

Keir Starmer scraps plans for UK-wide Ulez rollouts after Sadiq Khan's clean air measure blamed for by-election loss
Patients in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

Desperate NHS patients waiting more than a year for treatment in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England
Takeaway pints are still on the menu after Rishi Sunak intervened

Pubs will still be allowed to serve takeaway pints as Rishi Sunak steps in to halt ban

