One migrant dead and five others in serious condition after boat sinks in English Channel, in 'appalling tragedy'

12 August 2023

File photos of migrants crossing the Channel
File photos of migrants crossing the Channel. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

At least one migrant has died and five more are in a serious condition after a boat sank in the English Channel.





Some 50 people have been rescued from the boat by British and French ships, French authorities said.

Early on Saturday morning, a patrol boat told authorities that a migrant boat was sinking off the French town of Sangatte, France's Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.

Six people were recovered in a serious condition, one of whom was then taken by helicopter to Calais hospital and declared dead.

Local mayor Franck Dhersin said dozens of boats were trying to make the crossing at the same time, and suggested that more people may have died.

"Several of the boats were facing serious difficulties," he told Reuters. "Near Sangatte they unfortunately found dead bodies."

A volunteer said that migrants were trying to bail water out of the sinking boat using their shoes.

"We saved 54 people, including one woman," said Anne Thorel. "There were too many of them on the boat."

Read more: Asylum seeker torture survivor says legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm reminds him of unsanitary ‘refugee camp’

A UK Government spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident in the Channel. HM Coastguard are working on a co-ordinated response and further information will be provided in due course."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman will chair a meeting with Border Force officials later.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution said a Dover-based volunteer lifeboat crew launched just before 4am to respond to the incident.

An investigation has also been opened by the Boulogne prosecutor's office.

Labour's shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock called the incident an "appalling, deeply shocking tragedy".

"We must stop these crossings and defeat the criminal people smugglers," he said on Twitter.

"There can be no more headline-chasing gimmicks or madcap schemes that just make everything worse," he said, in an apparent reference to the Bibby Stockholm migrant barge.

More than 100,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats since 2018 - the year records began.

The milestone was passed after 755 people were detected crossing on Thursday, the highest daily number so far this year.

It comes despite the government's promise to stop the small boat crossings, with its plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda on hold as it houses migrants in barges and ex-military sites.The controversial Illegal Migration Act will ban people from claiming UK asylum if they arrive in unauthorised way, which ministers believe will stop the crossings.

But the Supreme Court is yet to decide on whether the Rwanda plan is lawful.

