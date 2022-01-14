Migrant dies as rescue teams find stranded boat in Channel

One person died during an apparent attempt at crossing the Channel. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A migrant has died after apparently trying to make the perilous Channel crossing from France to the UK.

One person was found overboard and unconscious early on Friday while 25 were still on board and got picked up by rescue teams.

A further five people had made it to a sandbank. It is believed they were trying to make the dangerous journey despite the sub-zero temperatures on the French coast.

The unconscious person was taken to the shore but declared dead. French authorities are investigating their death.

The death toll follows the devastating loss of life in November last year, when 27 migrants were killed after their craft capsized. It is the worst incident of its kind on record.

At least 271 people managed to reach Britain on 10 small boats on Thursday. A young child was among them.

A number of migrants made the journey over the Channel on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

More than 450 people have crossed the Channel already in 2022, after a record 28,000 people travelled in 2021.

Mike Adamson, chief executive at British Red Cross, said: "It is devastating to hear that another person has lost their life attempting to cross the Channel.

"Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones - who may not even know yet what has happened.

"This loss comes far too soon after the deaths of 27 people at the end of last year.

"Every death in the Channel is a tragedy. It should be unacceptable to us that people are having to make dangerous crossings in freezing conditions in search of safety.

"Nobody puts their life at risk like this unless they feel they have no other option and are utterly desperate.

"There are no simple answers, but we urge the Government to rethink its plans for making the UK's asylum system harder to access. This should start with ambitious plans for new safe routes and a commitment to resettle 10,000 people a year."

The tragedy follows a long-running dispute last year, with London and Paris trading criticism over the handling of the migrant crisis.