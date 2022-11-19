Breaking News

Migrant taken ill at Manston processing centre in Kent dies in hospital, Home Office says

A migrant being processed at Manston died in hospital after becoming unwell, the Home Office said. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A person staying at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent has died in hospital on Saturday after becoming unwell, the Home Office has said.

It added: "We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.

"We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.

"A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

The man arrived in the UK a week ago and was being processed at the site.

He became ill at the site and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The case has been sent to the coroner and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

More follows