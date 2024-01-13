Migrants cross English Channel for first time in 2024 after Home Sec told LBC target was 'zero crossings this year'

13 January 2024, 09:25 | Updated: 13 January 2024, 09:54

Migrants arriving at Dover, Kent, on Saturday morning
Migrants arriving at Dover, Kent, on Saturday morning. Picture: Alamy/LBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The first group of migrants to cross the English Channel in 2024 were spotted coming into Dover, Kent, on Saturday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There have been no arrivals since December 16, Home Office figures show, primarily due to poor weather conditions at sea.

On Saturday, a group of people believed to be migrants were brought to shore in Dover, Kent, in the morning.

They were seen arriving in a Border Force vessel.

Previously there were 26 days of no crossings to the UK recorded up until January 11.

This was the longest gap in small boat arrivals for five years.

The first group migrants arriving in 2024 after crossing the English Channel
The first group migrants arriving in 2024 after crossing the English Channel. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the Home Secretary told LBC that it was his target for there to be no Channel crossings at all.

“My target is to bring it down to zero. I’m completely committed," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on January 2.

Read More: Migrants will have to meet new £38,700 salary threshold but not until 2025, Sunak says, after backlash from Tory right

Read More: Emergency laws needed to ‘stop the boats’, says sacked Suella Braverman after court rules against Rwanda plan

“In 2024?” Nick replied.

“That’s my target," the Home Secretary said.

Rishi Sunak has vowed to 'Stop the Boats'
Rishi Sunak has vowed to 'Stop the Boats'. Picture: Getty

The government has made migrant crossings a central aspect of their mission, with Rishi Sunak vowing to 'Stop the Boats'.

The provisional annual total for 2023, 29,437, is 36% lower than the record 45,774 crossings for the whole of 2022.

It is still the second highest annual total on record, above the figure for 2021 (28,526).

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rachel Goldberg is leading the fight for the safe return of her son

Woman’s fight to secure son’s release marked with tape every day

Dr. Suhaib Alhamss gets ready to perform surgery

Disaster ‘bigger than all of us’, Gaza Strip doctor warns

Protests have been taking place across London since the war in Gaza broke out in October

Huge Met operation under way as hundreds of thousands to gather for Gaza protest after Yemen strikes

Taiwanese people cast their ballots

Polls close in Taiwanese presidential election

Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border

Five takeaways as Israel-Hamas conflict reaches 100-day mark

Kate did not travel with Prince William to see the Queen on the day she died

The real reason Kate Middleton did not travel to Balmoral on day Queen Elizabeth died

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake would like to see people go to jail over the Horizon scandal

'Ultimate deterrent': Post Office minister wants to see people jailed over Horizon IT scandal

Five were killed in the tragic Titan sub implosion

'Stockton is not my favourite person': Mum who lost half her family in Titan sub implosion reveals anger over tragedy

Nearly 60 targets were hit in joint action carried out by the US and UK on Friday

US launches fresh waves of strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen

New Zealand Ardern Wedding

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern marries after years of delays

Red Sea military operations

US military strike another Houthi-controlled site after risk to Red Sea ships

Icy Pond Rescue Vermont

US state trooper plunges into icy pond to save eight-year-old girl

The Dawood family before the sub trip.

'When I think of them, they're asleep down there': Christine Dawood shares agony of losing family in Titan sub implosion

Grant Shapps warns Iran to stop Houthi 'thugs'

'We're running out of patience': Defence Sec Grant Shapps warns Iran to stop Houthi 'thugs' amid retaliation threats

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin ordered strikes from hospital, Pentagon says

A seven-year-old has died in Haverfordwest

Woman, 42, charged with murder after child, 7, dies in Pembrokeshire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump

Donald Trump told to pay The New York Times and reporters £308,000 in legal fees

Forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada from Peru’s prosecutor’s office shows a doll, which was seized by authorities before it was shipped to Mexico, during a press conference to explain what it is mad

They are not aliens, say Peru officials after seizure of two doll-like figures

A cargo ship at sea is seen in the horizon during sunset

US warns ships to stay out of parts of Red Sea as Houthi rebels vow retaliation

Judges and parties sit during a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands

Israel defends itself at UN’s top court against genocide allegations

The Queen died in September 2022

Queen's final moments: Her Majesty 'wouldn't have been aware of anything' as she 'slipped away'
A section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing a panel on a Boeing 737-9 Max in Portland, Oregon

FAA to audit Boeing after panel blew off jet mid-flight

Marius Gustavson

Escort who cut off eunuch maker's penis said it was 'one off the bucket list', court hears

Abdifatah Mohamud raped a woman twice at King's Cross

Predator raped woman twice in one evening in King's Cross station and forced her to take drugs
Cillian Murphy arrives for the photo call for Oppenheimer at Trafalgar Square in London

Oppenheimer and Barbie among Producers Guild Awards nominees

David Cameron has refused to rule out further strikes

'We will do what is necessary to protect our ships': David Cameron refuses to rule out more strikes on Houthi rebels

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William presented Burrow with his CBE

Prince William hits back at Mike Tindall over 'One Pint Willy' nickname as he presents Rob Burrow with CBE
Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin
Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit