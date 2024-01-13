Migrants cross English Channel for first time in 2024 after Home Sec told LBC target was 'zero crossings this year'

Migrants arriving at Dover, Kent, on Saturday morning. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kieran Kelly

The first group of migrants to cross the English Channel in 2024 were spotted coming into Dover, Kent, on Saturday morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There have been no arrivals since December 16, Home Office figures show, primarily due to poor weather conditions at sea.

On Saturday, a group of people believed to be migrants were brought to shore in Dover, Kent, in the morning.

They were seen arriving in a Border Force vessel.

Previously there were 26 days of no crossings to the UK recorded up until January 11.

This was the longest gap in small boat arrivals for five years.

The first group migrants arriving in 2024 after crossing the English Channel. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the Home Secretary told LBC that it was his target for there to be no Channel crossings at all.

“My target is to bring it down to zero. I’m completely committed," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on January 2.

Read More: Migrants will have to meet new £38,700 salary threshold but not until 2025, Sunak says, after backlash from Tory right

Read More: Emergency laws needed to ‘stop the boats’, says sacked Suella Braverman after court rules against Rwanda plan

“In 2024?” Nick replied.

“That’s my target," the Home Secretary said.

“My target is to bring it down to zero. I’m completely committed.”



“In 2024?”



“That’s my target."



Home Secretary James Cleverly tells @NickFerrariLBC he is ‘unambiguous’ in his target to see no small boat crossings at all this year. pic.twitter.com/5fBBjxF24X — LBC (@LBC) January 2, 2024

Rishi Sunak has vowed to 'Stop the Boats'. Picture: Getty

The government has made migrant crossings a central aspect of their mission, with Rishi Sunak vowing to 'Stop the Boats'.

The provisional annual total for 2023, 29,437, is 36% lower than the record 45,774 crossings for the whole of 2022.

It is still the second highest annual total on record, above the figure for 2021 (28,526).