Mike Tindall reveals King’s Coronation was ‘frustrating’ as former rugby star says he ‘couldn’t see’

By Jenny Medlicott

The ex-rugby player revealed his frustration on the momentous day as his seat allocation made it a challenge to see the actual crowning.

Mike Tindall, 44, was among the select few to receive an invitation to King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation a few weeks ago but the former rugby star has since opened up about the frustration he experienced during one part of the day.

Recalling the procession on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby, Mike revealed his “frustration” during the regal event, as he told his co-host, James Haskell about the seating arrangements.

Despite being allocated some of the best seats in the Abbey, Mike said they only provided a great view of the King and Queen as they walked into the Abbey – less so for the crowning itself.

“You're in the hottest spot, but it's happening all around the corner where you can't see!", he said.

“You do have a front-row seat but– it was unbelievable being sat there, but frustrating.”

The father-of-three attended the event with his wife Zara, 42, who he sat in the fourth row of the Abbey with.

They sat next to Prince Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, and a row behind Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew and Jack Brooksbank.

The very front row was reserved for the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Luckily for the rugby pro, flat screen TVs had been placed around the Abbey to ensure all guests could see the crowning as it happened.

Later in the podcast, Mike also spoke about his urge to dance at the Coronation concert the next day.

He said: “You can't not hear Lionel Richie sing All Night Long and get up and dance.

“The worst thing was I was like, yeah get up and dance to this. But is the King going to stand up?

“We knew Kermit was coming at some point, could I dance with Kermit the Frog?”

But despite Mike’s conflicted feelings at the concert, he finally confirmed that he did enjoy the historic events of the weekend.