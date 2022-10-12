Mike Tindall ‘to join this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall arriving for day three of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Mike Tindall has agreed to join the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, according to reports.

The former England rugby player, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall, is tipped to be heading to the Australian jungle next month for the ITV show.

ITV has previously confirmed that the reality TV show is returning to Australia after it was filmed in Gwrych Castle in north Wales for the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tindall, 43, who helped England win the 2003 Rugby World Cup, married the Princess Royal's daughter in 2011 and the couple has three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

Other stars reportedly set to join the cast include singer Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh and DJ Chris Moyles.

Tindall's potential involvement in I'm A Celebrity was first reported by The Sun.

A source told the paper: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

ITV said: “We’ll announce our line-up nearer transmission.”