Mike Tyson breaks silence after suffering medical emergency mid-flight before Jake Paul fight promotion

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press Conference. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Mike Tyson has broken his silence after suffering a medical emergency on a place before a promotion event for his fight against YouTuber Jake Paul.

The 57-year-old boxing legend was on a plane from Miami to LA when he fell ill, US media reported.

Those on the plane with a medical background were called forward to help as Tyson struggled.

Paramedics entered the plane after it landed to treat Tyson as worried passengers looked on, unable to disembark.

Mike Tyson speaks during a news conference promoting his upcoming boxing bout against Jake Paul. Picture: Alamy

Tyson's representatives have explained that the boxer became "dizzy due to an ulcer flare up".

“Thankfully Mr Tyson is doing great,” they told the New York Post.

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing.

“He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Tyson will fight Jake Paul. Picture: Alamy

Tyson, the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, will return to the year in the summer.

He will fight YouTube and former Disney Channel star Jake Paul, whose brother Logan fought another boxing legend Floyd Mayweather last year.