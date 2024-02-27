Furious military wives force Army U-turn over plans to allocate accommodation based on number of children

The MoD said the change came after 'listening to feedback'. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A furious group of military wives have forced the Ministry of Defence to change plans to allocate Army accommodation based on the number of children personnel have.

The move would have meant a change from the old system where housing is allocated based on a serviceman or woman's rank.

The Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, has halted the plans and ordered a review into the scheme, which some fear was so unpopular that it could have led to an 'exodus of officers', The Telegraph reports.

Soldiers' wives were furious. Picture: Getty

A source close to Mr Shapps told the publication: “The Secretary of State is right to get to grips with this. He will pause the family accommodation part of the new policy while we consult and evaluate the policy and make sure it is fit for purpose.

“Some concerns have been raised from senior officers, and we are confident that we can make changes so that this is a policy which will work for everyone.”

A campaign against the new accommodation plans was launched by a group of military wives, who warns they would have an “irreversible effect” on the capability of the Armed Forces.

They also warned staff retention rates would fall as a result of the scheme.

Army staff typically are rewarded with larger homes as they move up in the ranks in the Army, Navy, and RAF.

But this would have changed under the Modern Accommodation Offer from next month.