Hundreds of British Army vehicles head for Poland as NATO stages biggest operation since Cold War amid Russia threat

14 February 2024, 13:06

It is the largest NATO exercise since the Cold War
It is the largest NATO exercise since the Cold War
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Hundreds of British Army vehicles will soon arrive in Poland to take part in NATO's biggest exercise since the Cold War.

Around 600 trucks were put on two cargo vessels at Marchwood sea mounting centre, near Southampton, before they head for the Eastern European nation.

Some 1,500 soldiers will also head out to Poland in the coming days.

They will take part in NATO's Exercise Steadfast Defender, a 90,000-strong force from the alliance who will be carrying out exercises for several months.

It comes amid fears of a wider conflict with Vladimir Putin's Russia, who is considered the biggest threat to peace in the Western world as it continues its war in Ukraine.

Foxhound armoured vehicles, along with trucks and support vehicles, all belonging to the 7 Light Mechanised Brigade unit of the British Army, aka 'The Desert Rats'
Foxhound armoured vehicles, along with trucks and support vehicles, all belonging to the 7 Light Mechanised Brigade unit of the British Army, aka 'The Desert Rats'

Captain Greg Jardine, from Darlington, said: "It's an unparalleled size compared with our usual exercises.'It's an escalation in tempo in our training and that comes down to the exercise.

"We are not in a situation where we are expecting to go to war any time soon but the situation in Europe has changed."

There have been warnings from senior European and NATO officials that the West could be engaged in armed conflict against Russia in the coming decades.

Read More: Britain should 'reassess' size of its military, head of US navy says, after UK army chief's 'call up' warning

Read More: Joe Biden blasts 2024 election challenger Donald Trump, calling his Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'

Admiral Rob Bauer said in January that although NATO and member governments are readying themselves for conflict with Vladimir Putin's regime, civilians must realise that they also have a role to play.

He told reporters that civilians would have to be mobilised in large numbers if war broke out, and governments would have to prepare for how to manage that process.

Hundreds of vehicles are on their way to Polan
Hundreds of vehicles are on their way to Polan

Adml Bauer, the chairman of NATO's military committee, said: "We have to realise it’s not a given that we are in peace. And that’s why we [Nato forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia.

"But the discussion is much wider. It is also the industrial base and also the people that have to understand they play a role."

Meanwhile, in Britain, the head of the British Army said that the UK military is currently too small, and that a 'citizen army' would be necessary in the event of a war with Russia.

General Sir Patrick Sanders with former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
General Sir Patrick Sanders with former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

General Sir Patrick Sanders recently warned the Government of the need to "mobilise" the public if the UK goes to war.

Around half a million people in total would be needed, according to his estimations.“We need an army designed to expand rapidly to enable the first echelon, resource the second echelon, and train and equip the citizen army that must follow," Sir Patrick said on Wednesday.

He went on: “We cannot afford to make the same mistake today.”

The justice secretary says he is ‘troubled’ by Pitchfork’s latest bid for freedom

Child killer Colin Pitchfork 'should never be getting out' of jail, Justice Secretary tells LBC
Sony logo

Sony’s profits up thanks to rising sales of music, games, movies and sensors

Meghan has landed a new podcast deal.

Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Liahav Eitan was 'hounded out' of Paul Currie's comedy show in Soho

'He turned on me and told me to get the f*** out': Israeli theatre-goer describes how comic ‘incited’ crowd against him
Copler gold mine

Rescuers search for missing workers at landslide-hit gold mine

Foreign Secretary urged to green-light medical evacuation flight for 50 sick and injured children out of Gaza

Foreign Secretary urged to green-light medical evacuation flight for 50 sick and injured children out of Gaza
Inflation has unexpectedly stayed at 4%

Inflation rate remains unchanged at 4% in January after forecasters expected rise

Willesden Magistrates Court

Teenage transgender girl stabbed 14 times in 'attempted murder' at rollerskating party, court told
Mass advertising campaigns will take place in Albania, Iraq, Egypt and Vietnam,

Albanian TikTok influencers to be paid thousands to warn migrants against crossing Channel in small boats
A Jewish man was allegedly hounded out of a show by Paul Currie.

Comedian Paul Currie banned by Soho Theatre after Jewish audience member 'hounded out’ of his show

