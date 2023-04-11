Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, 19 has confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20 - announcing the news in an adorable post on Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Millie Bobby Brown has got engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi - announcing the news in an adorable post on Instagram.

Milile Bobby Brown, aged 19, showed off a huge diamond engagement ring in an Instagram post with the caption: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi shared two pictures of the happy couple, writing: “Forever.”

Pal Pixie Lott wrote: “Omg!!!! Congratulations you two so happpy for you eeeee.”

Close family friend Carol Write commented: “Congratulations @milliebobbybrown love this.”

The news was confirmed after the Stranger Things star sparked speculation on social media when she showed a glimpse of a ring.

She said in a video about ‘the internet’s most searched questions about her,’ she said: “'We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

The started dating in June 2021 and went official at last year’s Baftas - after Millie turned 18.

On Millie’s birthday in February, Jake posted: "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams.

"I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core."

Jake's parents are rocker Jon Bon Jovi, 59, and Dorothea Hurley, who met in 1980 and married in 1989.