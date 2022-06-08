Minister hits out at video of paratroopers 'having orgy with woman at UK barracks'

A group of paratroopers are facing investigation after a 'disgraceful clip' has been circulated on social media. Picture: Google/Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A group of paratroopers are facing investigation after a 'disgraceful clip' has been circulated on social media which reportedly shows the men having an orgy with a woman at a UK military base.

The Armed Forces Minister condemned the paratroopers and said the videos made him "embarrassed and angry" adding it was not "the advert for the Army that we would want to show".

Video clips were circulated on social media, which appear to show a woman having sex with troops from the 16 Air Assault Brigade at Merville Barracks in Colchester, Essex.

The clips show dozens of onlookers watching the acts being performed in different areas of the base, according to The Times.

One serviceman can been seen saluting his colleague as he has sex with the woman, which was allegedly consensual.

The Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey told ITV's Peston on Wednesday: "I am aware of that clip and it is disgraceful and people sort of say what, it was consensual, that doesn't matter. The army is an employer for both men and women.

"We want the nation's brightest and best to serve in our armed forces and we want women serving in the armed forces to know that they're serving in an environment where they are safe, where they are respected.

"Whatever it was that happened in Colchester, it's just not appropriate. It's not the advert for the Army that we would want to show right now.

"And I'm just sorry and embarrassed and angry that what happened in Colchester has let down that incredible effort from our armed forces.

"I'm confident that the men and women of our armed forces will continue to excel themselves and I'm confident the chain of command will correct those responsible for what happened in Colchester."

A spokesman for the army said: "The army expects the highest standards of behaviour from all their personnel. Anyone not maintaining these standards will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken against them.

"The Royal Military Police are investigating several videos appearing to involve army personnel. It would be inappropriate to comment further while investigations are ongoing."