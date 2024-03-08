Ministry of Defence has no 'credible plan' to fund UK's Armed Forces, MPs warn

8 March 2024, 08:39 | Updated: 8 March 2024, 08:59

The Ministry of Defence lacks a 'credible plan' to fund the Armed Forces
The Ministry of Defence lacks a 'credible plan' to fund the Armed Forces. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is lacking a "credible plan" to fund the Armed Forces, MPs have warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The gap between the MoD's budget and the cost of the UK's desired military capabilities has increased to £16.9 billion.

It is the largest deficit on record, despite an expected injection of £46.3 billion over the next 10 years.

The real deficit could even reach almost £30 billion, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warned, as some parts of the Armed Forces only included affordable capabilities as opposed to those the government had requested.

Dame Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the cross-party PAC, said: "In an increasingly volatile world, the Ministry of Defence's lack of a credible plan to deliver fully funded military capability as desired by government leaves us in an alarming place."

Labour said the report was "more proof" that the Tories had failed to "deal with the deep problems in the MoD".

It comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in his Budget on Wednesday that there would be no real increase in defence spending, despite having received a formal request from Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.

Read more: 'Democracy is at risk': Joe Biden warns of 'unprecedented moment in US history' as he hits out at Donald Trump

Read more: Europe must contain wars in Ukraine and Gaza before next US president is sworn in, David Cameron warns

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Treasure minister Gareth Davies said: "We have record funding going into our defence sector, we uplifted defence spending by £11 billion in the last spring budget and I think there’s about £50 billion being spent this year.

"The nature of conflict has changed and so it means money is spent in different ways, particularly on new technology."

He added: "The fact is that we are meeting, if not improving on, the 2 per cent target at Nato.

"We have ambition to move to 2.5 per cent…but we can only do so when it’s responsible to do so and we have the money in place available."

Nick Ferrari quizzes Treasury minister Gareth Davies on defence spending

The PAC warned that gaps in military capabilities had left the UK more reliant on its allies to protect its own interests, while the credibility of Britain's armed forces had been "undermined".

MPs pointed to "widely reported" recruitment issues, with more people leaving the Armed Forces than being recruited and the mothballing of Royal Navy vessels due to crew shortages.

"With the support of its allies, the UK's armed forces continue to fulfil a crucial international role," MPs said.

"However, many of its allies are facing similar challenges to the UK, which might affect their ability and willingness to continue providing extensive support."

It follows warnings from the EU that it will halt ammunition and weapon exports to the UK if war breaks out with Russia.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Treasury minister Gareth Davies | 08/03/24

The report also accused the MoD of dodging "major decisions" about cancelling procurement programmes it cannot afford.

Dame Meg said: "This problem is not new. Year-on-year our committee has seen budget overruns and delays in defence procurement.

"A lack of discipline in the MoD's budgeting and approach has led to an inconsistent plan that just isn't a reliable overview of the equipment programme's affordability.

"We're disappointed that not only are the same problems we're used to seeing on display here, but they also appear to be getting worse. Despite a budget increase, this year's plan shows a clear deterioration in affordability. The MoD must get to a better grip, or it won't be able to deliver the military capabilities our country needs."

John Healey, Labour's shadow defence secretary, said: "Conservative ministers might talk a good game on defence but this report is more proof of their failure to deal with the deep problems in the MoD.

"Ministers have lost control of the defence budget, failed to fix the 'broken' defence procurement system and wasted billions of pounds of public money.

"With war in the Europe and conflict in the Middle East, ministers risk leaving our armed forces without the equipment they need to fight and fulfil our Nato obligations.

"Labour has a plan to defend Britain better. In government, we will establish a new military strategic headquarters and appoint a national armaments director to make sure our forces are ready to fight and defend Britain."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Craig posted a video on Instagram a week ago saying he was out shopping for a Volvo

First Big Brother winner Craig Phillips tells of his terror after the brakes failed on his Jaguar I-Pace

Malaysia Missing Plane 10 Years

10 years on, parents of passengers on MH370 are still seeking answers

Israel Palestinians Hunger

Amid warnings that siege is causing famine, children begin to die in Gaza

Iran Protests UN

Iran responsible for ‘physical violence’ that killed Mahsa Amini, UN report says

The NHS app will monitor people’s step counts

NHS app will monitor patients’ step counts and heart rates 'to help people get back to work'

France Abortion Constitutional Right

France to seal abortion rights in constitution on International Women’s Day

Greece Same Sex Marriage

Greek novelist and lawyer are first same-sex couple to wed at Athens city hall

Theresa May will step down as an MP at the next general election

Former PM Theresa May to stand down as MP at next election

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles and Camilla's close friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar dies aged 78

State of the Union

Joe Biden uses fiery State of the Union address to contrast with Donald Trump

Exclusive
Caroline Nokes, Dehenna Davison and Florence Eshalomi have spoken out about the abuse they face

'Get back in the kitchen - you don't belong in Parliament': Female MPs speak out over abuse amid safety fears

Joe Biden delivering his state of the union address

'Democracy is at risk': Joe Biden warns of 'unprecedented moment in US history' as he hits out at Donald Trump

Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch 'engaged again aged 92', as he prepares for fifth marriage to Russian molecular biologist

Julia Waters (L) said Ofsted must change after her sister Ruth Perry (R) took her own life following a critical inspection

Sister of headteacher who took her own life says Ofsted 'must change' and inspections 'still put teachers at risk'

Sophie Ellis-Bextor appeared at the Bataclan on Tuesday

Sophie Ellis-Bextor sings Murder on the Dancefloor in Paris' Bataclan venue where terrorists killed 90 people

Prince Harry

US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nigeria School Kidnap

Gunmen kidnap 287 pupils from Nigerian primary school

Haiti Violence

State of emergency extended in Haiti as gang attacks paralyse capital

Rishi Sunak has defended his decision not to sack Michelle Donelan

Rishi Sunak defends decision not to sack Michelle Donelan, as taxpayers foot bill for science minister's libel case
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s former military chief to become ambassador to UK

Obit Steve Lawrence

US singer Steve Lawrence dies aged 88

The UK has a 'permissive environment for radicalisation'

London has become a 'no-go zone for Jews on weekends,' government extremism adviser claims

Uvalde School Shooting

Texas school shooting probe clears police officers despite ‘many problems’

Uvalde School Shooting

‘Many failures’ in police response to Texas school shooting, report says

Europe must do everything in its power to contain the wars in Ukraine and Gaza ahead of the swearing-in of the next US president, Lord Cameron has warned

Europe must contain wars in Ukraine and Gaza before next US president is sworn in, David Cameron warns
Canada Homicide

Sri Lankan student charged with killing six in Ottawa

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan could be plotting a UK return

Harry and Meghan 'plot UK return' amid 'vacuum' caused by Charles' illness and William stepping back to care for Kate
Kate's uncle addressed the royal feud in Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment

'Kate's getting the best treatment in the world': Princess of Wales' uncle says royal family has 'circled the wagons'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit