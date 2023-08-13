Miracle escape: Car 'travelling three times speed limit' smashes into Welsh campsite - but baby 'saved by cot'

13 August 2023, 19:56

The crash took place at the Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire
The crash took place at the Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire. Picture: HM Coastguard/social media/Google
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Nine people have been injured after a car travelling 'three times the speed limit' veered off the road and smashed into a campsite in Wales, with a baby in the tent saved by its cot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two of the victims are in a serious condition in hospital after the horror smash, which took place at the Newgale campsite near Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire.

Six people were hospitalised in total. It is unclear if one of them was the baby, which is understood to have been miraculously saved by its cot.

One person was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

A blue Ford Fiesta collided with a number of people and a tent at the campsite shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday evening, police said.

The car is believed to have been travelling from the village of Roch towards St Davids when it crashed off the A487.

Coastguard rescue at the scene
Coastguard rescue at the scene. Picture: HM Coastguard

Mike Harris, owner of the campsite, said the car was travelling "three times the speed limit".

"I didn't realise a car could go so fast down the road," he told Sky.

"It catapulted from the road because of the speed he was going, over the ditch separating the campsite and main road.

"It landed about 100m from where the driver started braking.

"It turned three full turns and landed on its wheels. It rolled through a tent belonging to a family. The baby was in a cot."

Emergency services at the scene
Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Facebook

The car is believed to have been travelling from the village of Roch towards St Davids when it crashed off the A487.

Mike Harris, owner of the campsite, told Sky: "I didn't realise a car could go so fast down the road.

"It catapulted from the road because of the speed he was going, over the ditch separating the campsite and main road.

"It landed about 100m from where the driver started braking.

"It turned three full turns and landed on its wheels. It rolled through a tent belonging to a family. The baby was in a cot."

Clare Harris, who runs the campsite with her husband Mike, said: "The car was speeding down the hill, realised it needed to slow down and tried to brake.

"It flipped and rolled several times, and crashed into the tent. There was a young child, a baby, in the tent at the time, thankfully they are okay.

"It's a tragic accident that the police are dealing with, that's all we can say at the moment."

Read more: Group trapped in Cardiff car crash that killed three 'had been drinking and inhaling laughing gas'

Read more: Second girl, 8, dies after Wimbledon school crash as family pay tribute to 'light of their lives'

Newgale Campsite in Haverfordwest
Newgale Campsite in Haverfordwest. Picture: Google Street View

Mike said: "It happened at 10:38pm, I had left the campsite four minutes earlier and didn't hear or see anything. 

"My staff heard the screaming and informed me immediately while they called the emergency services," he told Wales Online.

"I think they first thought there would have been fatalities and that's why there were so many emergency vehicles here. I think one baby was saved purely by the fact it was in a cot."

He added: ""There are no fatalities and from what I understand none of the injuries are life-threatening but I would say some are certainly life-changing."

Dyfed Powys Police said passengers in the car were among those injured.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision, which saw a car crash off the A487 and into a campsite in Pembrokeshire last night (Sat).

"At shortly after 10.30pm calls were made to emergency services reporting the collision at Newgale Campsite.

"The blue Ford Fiesta, which contained a number of occupants, is believed to have been travelling from Roch towards St Davids veered off the road.

"It crashed into the campsite, colliding with a number of people and a tent, injuring nine, including passengers in the car.

"The injuries sustained by two of them are described as serious. They remain in hospital.

"The road was closed to allow investigations and reopened at around 7.45am today.

"Officers are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle, a blue Fiesta, and its occupants.

"We are especially interested in any dash-cam or doorbell footage which may have captured the vehicle being driven from Roch to the scene of the collision at Newgale."

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that six people were hospitalised.

They said: "We were called yesterday at around 10.40pm to reports of an incident at Newgale Campsite, Pembrokeshire."We sent six emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru high acuity response unit and our crews were supported on scene by the emergency medical and retrieval transfer service and search and rescue helicopter

"One patient was flown to University Hospital of Wales, four patients were taken by road to Glangwilli Hospital, and one patient was taken by road to Morriston Hospital."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Iran

Gunman opens fire at prominent Shiite shrine in southern Iran

Jacqueline McKenzie on LBC

'Shocking hit job': Target of Tory ‘lefty lawyer’ dossier tells LBC she is 'frightened' to walk home at night

Bryan Dyer went from London to Cumbria and back in one day

Man travels 600 miles for a pint as he tries to visit every Wetherspoons in the country - with just 58 to go

The historic fire was gutted in a fire, then bulldozed

Demolished Crooked House pub bricks being sold for £50 on Facebook by 'vultures'

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Seven killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including 23-day-old baby girl

Wilko administration sale signs have been popping up in stores across the country

Wilko launches huge administration sale with thousands of discounted products up for grabs

At least 67 people have died in a devastating wildfire in Hawaii

Hawaii wildfires become deadliest in US history with 93 deaths confirmed - as governor warns fatalities will increase

More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats since 2018

More than 500 migrants crossed the Channel on the day when six men died after their boat sank

China Storms

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21

The crash took place at the Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire

Miracle escape for baby after car flips off road into campsite in Wales tourist hotspot, with nine hurt

The UK is set to be hit with heavy rain this week

Exact date UK to be battered by heavy rain before temperatures soar to past 30C

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland plans referendum asking if voters want ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’

Spencer Matthews and wife Vogue Williams

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews hospitalised on holiday after overdosing on cold sore tablets

Burnt areas in Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island

Maui fire death toll rises to 93 as officials warn scale of losses not yet known

Hawaii Fires

Death toll from Maui wildfire hits 93, making it deadliest US fire in 100 years

James Hutchinson is being held in a notorious Abu Dhabi prison

British veteran held in Abu Dhabi 'Dante's Inferno' prison cannot leave until he pays £170k in 'blood money'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

China’s foreign minister visits Cambodia days after premier hands role to son

Kemi Badenoch has said there should be no new public buildings with gender-neutral toilets

No gender neutral toilets in new public buildings, as minister demand separate loos for men and women
Labour has dropped plans for Ulez expansion

Keir Starmer scraps plans for UK-wide Ulez rollouts after Sadiq Khan's clean air measure blamed for by-election loss
Patients in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

Desperate NHS patients waiting more than a year for treatment in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England
Takeaway pints are still on the menu after Rishi Sunak intervened

Pubs will still be allowed to serve takeaway pints as Rishi Sunak steps in to halt ban

(L to R) Fantasticks writer Tom Jones, producer Lore Noto and composer Harvey Schmidt

Tom Jones, creator of longest-running musical The Fantasticks, dies at 95

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings

Ministers face more pressure to stop dangerous Channel crossings after at least six migrants die as boat sinks
There are plans to hire out more migrant barges

Government to hire more migrant barges despite growing backlash against Legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm
One man 'went for a smoke' before doing a runner, the restaurateur claimed

Pair 'flee Indian restaurant without paying £63 bill' after one 'went for a smoke'

Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane makes German football debut but misses out on first career trophy as Bayern Munich lose 3-0 to RB Leipzig

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit