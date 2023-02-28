Missing father-of-three discovered in stomach of shark after family identify his tattoo

28 February 2023, 07:12

Diego Alejandro Barría
Diego Alejandro Barría. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The remains of a 35-year-old man who disappeared in early February have been discovered in the stomach of a shark.

Father-of-three Diego Barria was last seen riding his quad bike near the coast of Argentina's southern Chubut province on 18 February.

Two fishermen later revealed that they had caught three school sharks close to where Mr Barria's vehicle had been found on Sunday, informing the coastguard of their discovery.

Daniela Millatruz, the head officer behind the search for Mr Barria, told local media that the fishermen had said "when they were cleaning [the sharks] they found human remains in one of them".

Read more: 'Hero' dived into river to try and save 16-year-old girl mauled to death by 'bull shark' in horrific attack

Read more: Terrifying moment young boy is savaged by a shark as he climbs onto boat while on family fishing trip

Mr Barria's family identified him from “a tattoo that appeared in one of those remains" but DNA tests are still under way.

The shark was around 1.5m and it is likely Mr Barria "had an accident and was dragged", the local police department said.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

"We presume Diego had an accident and we are investigating if there was a vehicle involved," Ms Millatruz said.

Civil Protection spokesperson José Mazzei said: “We currently have two hypotheses. One, that he was injured. And the other, which has more weight to it, is that - due to the damage to the quad - he was knocked unconscious on the coast and the strong high tide dragged him away.”

His damaged quad bike and helmet were discovered on a beach near Rocas Coloradas two days after he vanished.

The next day his partner, Virginia Brugger, said in an emotional social media post: “Do not leave me. I pray to God that you show up soon.

“Here I am waiting for you. Don’t scare me like this.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zhuo Kangluo was found 'dead' on a roadside in China

Man who was found 'dead' by roadside after fleeing China care home turns up alive and well nine years later

Three teenage boys were taken to hospital after the triple stabbing

Three teenage boys stabbed after 'chicken shop fight' near station in east London

Israel Palestinians

Israeli-American motorist shot dead in West Bank

Voting Machines Defamation Suit

Rupert Murdoch: Fox News hosts endorsed Trump’s false election fraud claims

Mark Gordon and Constance Marten have been arrested after being on the run for 54 days

Hunt for missing aristocrat's baby after couple on the run for 54 days arrested in Brighton

Andrew Tate (L) will remain in prison after a Romanian court rejected his appeal against a further extension to his detention.

Andrew Tate to remain in detention after losing appeal against 30-day extension

Migration Italy Shipwreck

Death toll in Italy migrant tragedy rises to 63, with dozens missing

A man, 57, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of his partner in Swansea.

Man, 57, sentenced to 14 years for attempted murder of partner in Swansea

West Bank violence

Israel bolsters troop levels after unprecedented settler rampage

Russia Seagal

Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal

A man, 21, has died and a teenage girl is in a critical condition after a crash involving three cars in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland.

Man, 21, dies as girl, 16, fights for her life after multi-vehicle crash in Dunbartonshire

Transgender women convicted of violent crimes will be barred from women's prisons

Trans women convicted of murder and sex crimes will be banned from female prisons

Romania Tate Appeal

Romanian court upholds third 30-day detention for influencer Andrew Tate

Martin Lewis has been campaigning to keep the energy price guarantee at its current level

'Better than 50-50 chance energy bills won't rise in April', Martin Lewis says

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson (R) is seen speaking from prison for the first time decades in footage from a new documentary. Credit: Channel 4 / Bronson: Fit to be Free?

Charles Bronson seen from inside prison for first time in decades ahead of parole hearing

John Caldwell was gunned down on Wednesday night

Police release CCTV of car used by New IRA gunmen who mowed down policeman John Caldwell in front of his young son

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher is 'there, but not there' insists ex-F1 boss

The Reichstag fire took place in 1933

Chance or Nazi plot? Exhumation of 1933 Reichstag fire 'arsonist' could show Hitler orchestrated blaze to stay in power
Peter Faulding (L) who assisted police in the search for Nicola Bulley has reportedly been struck from the National Crime Agency’s experts list.

Nicola Bulley diving expert Peter Faulding proud of work despite being 'cut from National Crime Agency list'
Support for earthquake victim children

Turkish football fans throw toys onto the pitch for child victims of earthquake as another tremor hits country
Collapsed buildings in Malatya

Fresh quake topples buildings in southern Turkey

UK And EU Reach A Deal Over Post-Brexit Trade Arrangements For Northern Ireland

From sausages to sovereignty: What will the Brexit deal change for the UK?

Snow could hit the UK in the next few weeks

Snow to hit Britain as Beast from the East could plunge temperatures to record lows, Met Office warns
Greta Thunberg and other protesters

Greta Thunberg joins protest over wind farm on land used by reindeer herders

Gleb Pavlovsky

Kremlin image-maker turned critic Gleb Pavlovsky dies aged 71

Mr Sunak outlined his deal to MPs but is waiting on whether Boris Johnson backs it

'We've now taken back control': Sunak hails Brexit deal as Tory hardliners and DUP size up agreement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Foreign Secretary denies government is politicising the King after criticism over meeting with EU boss
Andrew Marr said today is a big day for the UK - and Mr Sunak's time as prime minister

Andrew Marr: This Brexit deal is a big moment for the UK - and Rishi Sunak's premiership

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland
Nick Ferrari and the NI Protocol

Nick Ferrari says 'radically incompetent' MP's shouldn't be let near a new Brexit deal

Sangita Myska talks to ISIS victim's daughter

Shamima Begum is 'a risk', daughter of ISIS victim tells LBC after jihadi bride's failed citizenship appeal
David Lammy Ukraine

There are ‘no downsides’ to hosting Ukrainian refugees, this caller insists

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors
Daniel Barnett

My 17% mobile phone bill increase – is it legal? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit