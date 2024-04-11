Missing husband and TV chef Charles Withers sends 'grovelling' text to wife

11 April 2024, 18:54

The British TV chef who "ghosted" his pregnant wife was found in under 16 hours following an online manhunt
The British TV chef who "ghosted" his pregnant wife was found in under 16 hours following an online manhunt. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Missing husband and TV chef Charles Withers, 30, has sent a bombshell text to his wife Ashley McGuire after “ghosting” her and their two children.

Ms McGuire claimed her husband upped and vanished in March 2023 from their Massachusetts home, leaving their son and unborn child without a father.

After “ghosting” his family, Withers was tracked down in under 16 hours by internet sleuths.

He has now reportedly contacted his wife and allegedly said he’s ready to “sit down and talk” in a grovelling text to his partner.

Claiming her absent husband "dipped" and "took off" while she was pregnant, Ms McGuire has since given birth to their second child
Charlie Withers appeared in the US TV cooking show Chopped in 2022. Picture: Social media/Instagram

Speaking to her friend and radio presenter Ashlee Feldman on the JAM'N Morning Show on Monday, the single mum said that Charles has now texted her on an old number she had saved for him, The Sun reported.

McGuire told the radio show that she now "just wants to move on" and explained why she removed the now-viral Facebook plea.She said: "I don't want any ties, I don't want any connections, I just want the next chapter of my life to start.

"At the end of the day, he dipped. He took off."

"I truly mean what I said, I don't have any ill will towards him," she added."I did not intentionally make him the most hated man out there by any means."I hope he's good.

"For somebody to turn their life this upside down, there's obviously some internal struggles there, there's a lot going on.

"But at the same time to just walk away from all responsibility, just walk away like it never happened is just - you can't do that."

The mum-of-two continued: "You need to be held accountable. There needs to be some respect for the situation, and if you're a guy out there who has somebody that's taking care of your kids.

"You're hands off, you're not involved or vice versa if you're a mom and you have a dad who's taking care of your kids, have respect for them."

Wife Ashley McGuire claimed her husband had abandoned their family a year ago after he allegedly changed his name and vanished “without a trace”.

However, details of Withers’ alleged new life in Texas emerged when TikTok detectives tracked him down after McGuire issued an online plea in attempt to find him.

The London-born cook - whp appeared in the 2022 version in the US TV show Chopped - is believed to be now working as a personal chef for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan in Texas having moved from his family home in Massachusetts.

