Breaking News

Former American footballer OJ Simpson who was controversially cleared of double murder dies age 76 after cancer battle

11 April 2024, 15:49 | Updated: 11 April 2024, 16:14

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76
O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76. Picture: Getty Images
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

OJ Simpson has died at the age of 76, his family has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a statement on X, his family said: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer."He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson rose to fame as an NFL star, but stood trial accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and a waiter in 1994.

He was cleared but later found to have been responsible for the death of Ron Goldman in a civil trial.

The former NFL player has died
Simpson played in the NFL for 11 seasons, primarily with the Buffalo Bills. Picture: Getty Images

