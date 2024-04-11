Breaking News

Former American footballer OJ Simpson who was controversially cleared of double murder dies age 76 after cancer battle

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76. Picture: Getty Images

By Kieran Kelly

OJ Simpson has died at the age of 76, his family has said.

In a statement on X, his family said: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer."He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson rose to fame as an NFL star, but stood trial accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and a waiter in 1994.

He was cleared but later found to have been responsible for the death of Ron Goldman in a civil trial.