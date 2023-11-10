Missing London father Robert Dyer found dead in Jamaica after getting lost on jungle hike

10 November 2023, 11:19

Personal trainer Robert Dyer went missing after going for a hike
Personal trainer Robert Dyer went missing after going for a hike. Picture: Lewis Dyer/Facebook

By Asher McShane

The body of a London man who was missing for four days has been discovered in the jungle in Jamaica.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robert Dyer, from Lewisham, disappeared while on a hike during a visit to the country.

His body was recovered yesterday morning during a search and rescue operation led by Jamaican police.

Mr Dyer, 60, a personal trainer, got lost after setting out on a hike on Sunday.

He was in Jamaica on a trip to visit family.

Residents as well as the Jamaica Fire Brigade and defence force assisted in the search efforts, but he could not be found in time. Police said no ‘foul play’ is suspected in his death.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities."

Mr Dyer had arrived in Jamaica on Friday and was reportedly staying with his brother, according to Caribbean National Weekly.

His son’s wife Clara Beasley told the BBC: “Overnight on Sunday he called his brother to say he had lost his way.”

She said he called his wife Anne on Monday and he sounded “disoriented” and was “severely dehydrated.”

