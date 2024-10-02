Police search river as urgent hunt launched for mother who vanished from home days ago

Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at an address in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

By Asher McShane

An urgent search has been launched for a mother who disappeared three days ago from a home in North Yorkshire.

Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at an address in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30.

Police said specialist search teams have been deployed to search riverbanks in Malton.

Her sister wrote on social media: "My beautiful sister, please come home, Vicki."

Urgent appeal to find missing Malton woman 👇



We are appealing for information which will help with our searches to find missing 34-year-old Victoria Taylor.



Victoria was last seen at 9am yesterday at her home address in Malton.



— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) October 1, 2024

Victoria was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.

Inspector Leanne Anderson from North Yorkshire Police said: “There are a range of enquiries taking place to try and locate Victoria. This is still a missing person enquiry, and the focus of our activity is within the Malton / Norton area.

“Extensive searches will take place today.”

Any direct sightings of Victoria should be reported to police on 999. Anyone with information that might assist police should call 101 and quote reference 12240178710.