'Can you help us?': Mock police signs call for overhaul of Met after leaked messages

4 February 2022, 13:13 | Updated: 4 February 2022, 13:21

Signs calling for an overhaul of the Met Police have been put up in Charing Cross
Signs calling for an overhaul of the Met Police have been put up in Charing Cross. Picture: Women's Equality Party

By Daisy Stephens

Mock police appeal signs have been erected in Charing Cross calling for an independent inquiry into misogyny in the Met.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Women's Equality Party (WEP) - a political party campaigning for women's rights and gender equality - put up the signs around the central London area, where the police officers who sent misogynistic, homophobic and racist messages were based.

Sharing images of the signs on Twitter, the WEP wrote: "SPOTTED: Charing Cross Met officers described domestic abuse & sexual assault as 'banter'.

"So, WE covered Charing Cross with our demands for an independent inquiry into misogyny & a radical overhaul of the Met Police. #EnoughIsEnough."

Read more: Rape threats and Auschwitz jokes shame of Met cops revealed by watchdog

Read more: Police culture of rape threats and racist abuse not just in the Met, watchdog chief warns

The signs read: "We are appealing. Can you help us?"

The signs then feature an extract of the messages, where one officer encourages others to physically assault their partners because "it makes them love you more".

Beneath the text, the sign reads: "Are you disgusted?

"Please phone the Home Secretary to demand a statutory inquiry into misogyny and radical overhaul of the police:

"020 7219 3528

"The Police cannot stop violence and discrimination if they do not recognise it in their own ranks."

Also sharing the images, WEP leader Mandu Reid wrote: "It's not just a few bad apples, it's the whole orchard… there is a CULTURE of misogyny and sexism in the Met Police.

"How much more will it take for police leaders and politicians to stop burying their heads in the sand?

"Do more women have to die or be harmed?"

The messages, revealed in a report by the police watchdog, found a number of rape threats, racist abuse, and vile jokes about the holocaust had been shared in private messages between officers based at Charing Cross police station.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) made a series of recommendations to the force, which has been falling under increasing pressure since the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer.

Read more: 'Humiliated' lecturer tells LBC Met Police are 'pathetic' for 'degrading' strip-search

Watch: Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves

The IOPC probe began in March 2018, after an officer was accused of having sex with a drunk person at a police station.

The messages, where officers joked about rape and made a number of racist comments including references to Auschwitz, caused outrage amongst politicians and the public.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "utterly disgusted", whilst Home Secretary Priti Patel said the "sickening" officers had abused the privilege of being in the police.

In total, 14 police officers were investigated, with two being dismissed for gross misconduct.

A Met statement said: "The conduct of a team of officers at Charing Cross police station in central London does not represent the values of the Metropolitan Police Service.

"We are deeply sorry to Londoners and everyone they have failed with their appalling conduct and acknowledge how this will damage the trust and confidence of many in the Met.

"Since this reprehensible behaviour was uncovered in 2017 we have taken a series of measures to hold those responsible to account and stamp out unacceptable behaviour."

But whilst the IPOC said it "welcomed" the steps taken, "more is required".

"Our recommendations focus on the identified cultural issues and aim to ensure that those who work for the force feel safe with their colleagues and that communities feel safe with those whose job is to protect them," said IOPC regional director Sal Naseem.

"The MPS has to enjoy the trust and confidence of its own officers from diverse communities before it can hope to bridge the gap in trust and confidence with the communities it serves."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Londoners are set for two days of travel chaos in March

TfL workers urged to 'do right thing for London' as more strikes set to cause chaos

Prince Harry faces backlash on social media amid claims of 'burnout'.

Backlash for Prince Harry over 'burnout' claims and telling staff to 'meditate at work'

The Governor of the Bank of England has been criticised for urging people not to ask for a pay rise while the UK is in the grips of a cost of living crisis

'Don't ask for a big pay rise': Fury at message from 500k Bank boss to struggling Brits

Video of postmen after they ate 'hash brownies' emerged on social media

Postmen filmed after 'accidentally' eating ‘hash brownies’ left at sorting office

Nick Ferrari demands minister drop £200 green levy help Brits cope with cost of living crisis

Minister challenged to drop £200 green levy to help Brits cope with cost of living

Exclusive
Natalie Carter said she had been left living in a home with no daylight

‘Living hell’ of residents trapped in dark and freezing flats due to cladding crisis

Sir John Gieve warned inflation will continue to rise

Cost of living crisis: More inflation rises to come, warns former Bank of England boss

Children with the condition can now get the world's most expensive drug on the NHS (file image)

Children in England with fatal genetic condition to get 'world’s most expensive drug'

Anna Firth has won the Southend West by-election.

Tories win Southend West by-election following death of Sir David Amess

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Exclusive
Boris Johnson used a private jet to travel to north-west England on Thursday.

Boris Johnson took private jet to Blackpool despite 3-hour train journey, LBC reveals

Boris Johnson has quoted The Lion King in an attempt to rally round No10 staff following the exit of five of his top aides.

'Change is good': Desperate Boris quotes The Lion King to rally staff amid No10 exodus

In a leaked email to one his constituents, the PM said that a faux fur alternative was not good enough for the job.

Boris vs Carrie: PM locks horns with wife over real bear skins for Coldstream Guards

Millions of people face an eye-watering £700 hike in their energy bills, as Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced support for households.

Bank of England warns families face biggest fall in living standards in 30 years

Boris Johnson's head of policy Munira Mirza has resigned over his Jimmy Savile slur at Keir Starmer, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak distancing himself from the remarks.

Sunak distances himself from Boris' Jimmy Savile 'slur' at Keir Starmer

Piers Corbyn

"Lies": Piers Corbyn's court outburst after he is accused of calling NHS workers 'murderers'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A statue of the late governor Theodore Gilmore Bilbo (Rogelio V Solis/AP)

Statue of white supremacist former US state governor moved out of sight
The Mumbai Maersk lies surrounded by tugs in the North Sea near the island of Wangerooge, Germany (Sinda Schuldt/AP)

Container ship freed after running aground off German island

A general view from the old harbour in Reykjavik Iceland (Chris Radburn/AP)

Search in Iceland for small plane carrying tourists on sightseeing trip
A Russian tourist carries his luggage upon his arrival at Bali’s international airport (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

Direct flights resume to Bali as Indonesian island eases restrictions
Aid supplies are stacked at the port at Nuku’alofa, Tonga (Christopher Szumianksi/Australian Defence Force/PA)

Tonga finally experiences lockdown after coronavirus reaches its shores
Vladimir Putin

Macron heads to Russia and Ukraine in bid for diplomatic solution to crisis
Rahm Emanuel and Fumio Kishida

New US envoy vows to strengthen alliance in meeting with Japanese PM
Koo Sze-yiu

Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Beijing

Putin set for talks with Chinese leader amid Ukraine tensions
Rayan, 5, has been trapped down the well for two days and a huge rescue operation is under way

Huge rescue effort to save little Rayan, 5, who fell down 32m deep well in Morocco

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson
PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP
Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves
My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien
2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell

2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell
Deputy leader of Reclaim Party forgets what party he's Deputy Leader of

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party mistakes what party he's Deputy Leader of
Voters can drop Tories if Level Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares

Voters can drop Tories if Levelling Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares
Cross Question | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser
James O'Brien: 'Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does'

James O'Brien: Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police