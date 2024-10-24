Former model claims Donald Trump 'groped' her in ‘twisted game’ with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

Stacey Williams has alleged Donald Trump assaulted her in 1993. Picture: Alamy, Getty

By Henry Moore

A former model has accused Donald Trump of “groping” and “sexually touching” her at a party organised by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in what she describes as a “twisted game” between the two men.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Williams, who worked as a professional model in the 1990s, claims to have met the former president at a New York Christmas party after being introduced to him by infamous sex offender Epstein.

Williams said Trump became interested in her after she briefly dated Epstein.

“It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together,” Williams told the Guardian.

Williams alleges Trump sexually assaulted her some months later in the winter of 1993.

She arrived at Trump Tower with Epstein, moments later, the Republican nominee pulled her towards him and began groping her, she alleges.

Read more: Trump campaign files complaint against 'far left' Labour Party's 'blatant foreign interference' in US election

She says Trump touched her “all over my breasts” and body, leaving her “deeply confused.”

She claims the two men smiled at each other as it happened.

The Trump campaign has denied these allegations, suggesting the come as an attempt to discredit him before November’s presidential election.

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Donald Trump’s campaign, part: “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign.”

Williams alleges that Trump later sent her a postcard from his Mar-a-Lago resort, which read: “Stacey – Your home away from home. Love Donald”.

The model, now 56, shared the full details of her allegation during a call with the Kamala Harris campaign.

She explained that, after Trump’s alleged assault, Epstein grew angry with her.

“Jeffrey and I left and he didn’t look at me or speak to me and I felt this seething rage around me, and when we got down to the sidewalk, he looked at me and just berated me, and said: ‘Why did you let him do that?’” she told the Harris campaign.

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty

“He made me feel so disgusting and I remember being so utterly confused,” she continued.

She said it all felt like one “twisted game” the men were playing.

Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing the writer E Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5m in a judgment.

No evidence has surfaced connecting Trump to Epstein’s mountain of sex crimes, but the pair did know each other.

Speaking about Epstein, Trump previously told New York magazine: “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy.

“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Former President Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Doral, Florida. Picture: Getty

Speaking after Epstein’s arrest, he said: “I haven’t spoken to him in 15 years.

“I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.”

On why she didn’t come out with these allegations sooner, Williams told the Guardian: “I left the business.

“I disappeared on purpose because I love being anonymous and I love my life of being a private citizen. Then I watched what has happened to women who come out and it is so horrifying and abusive. The thought of doing that, especially as a mother with a child in my house, was just not possible.

“I just chose in my own way – comments on social media to contradict people who said he didn’t do anything,” she said.