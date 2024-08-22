Tommy Fury accused of sending flirty message to another woman following Molly-Mae Hague cheating claims

22 August 2024, 06:42 | Updated: 22 August 2024, 06:43

Tommy Fury accused of sending flirty message to another woman after Macedonia club cheating claims
Tommy Fury accused of sending flirty message to another woman after Macedonia club cheating claims. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A new woman has claimed to have received flirty text messages from boxer Tommy Fury in the wake of a fresh cheating allegations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rumours of the boxer's infidelity began circulating after fiance Molly-Mae Hague announced the couple's split over social media last week.

Now, in a video posted to TikTok, a new woman has claimed the boxer sent her flirty messages following a night out in Manchester, revealing DMs sent by the boxer.

It follows cheating rumours that have seen Tommy accused of kissing a Danish woman while on holiday in Macedonia - an incident which is alleged to have happened while still engaged to his Love Island fiancée.

The professional boxer continues to deny the claims.

In the new video captioned "breaking my silence, should i post dms", TikTok user @kaykeogh revealed she met Tommy during a night out with friends in Manchester.

"So, basically, we were on a night out and we met this group of guys. I didn't really put two and two together of who he was.

"So then one of the guys asked for my Instagram and I gave it to him...

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague returns to social media with two-word statement following shock split from Tommy Fury

"But then after looking at my phone and seeing his name pop up, that's when I realised who he was."

In the new video captioned "breaking my silence, should i post dms", TikTok user @kaykeogh revealed she met Tommy during a night out with friends in Manchester.
In the new video captioned "breaking my silence, should i post dms", TikTok user @kaykeogh revealed she met Tommy during a night out with friends in Manchester. Picture: TikTok

"After I saw his name pop up I was thinking 'what the hell?'" she continued.

She then went on to post a second TikTok video, which included a screenshot of DMs she alleges were sent over instagram between her and the boxer.

In the alleged screenshots, Tommy can be seen to send her a fire emoji, before asking "are you in Manchester?"

It comes as Molly-Mae returned to social media this week for the first time since announcing the end of her five-year relationship with the boxer.

Initial rumours accused Tommy of cheating on his fiancee with a Danish girl named Milla Corfixen, 20.

She has since stated the pair didn't actually kiss, branding Tommy a "gentleman".

She added that she was shocked when she found out Tommy and Molly-Mae had split.

"I am the girl but nothing happened. We just had fun," she told the Sun. "I don’t know what he’s been doing but someone else must have kissed him."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A woman receives Lecanemab, sold under the brand name Leqembi, at a hospital in Tokyo

Alzheimer's wonder drug Lecanemab gets the green light in what could be ‘beginning of the end’ for the disease

Breaking
The fifth body bag is brought ashore at the harbour in Porticello by rescue workers searching for the six tourists missing after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm on Monday whilst moored around half a mile off the Sicilian coast.

Fifth body recovered by divers from Bayesian superyacht wreck in Sicily

Beyoncé threatens Donald Trump with legal action over campaign video

Beyoncé threatens Donald Trump with legal action over campaign video

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks during the Democratic National Convention

Walz thanks convention ‘for bringing the joy’ as he accepts nomination

Calls to NSPCC helpline over children being smacked and hit triple in a year

Concerned calls to NSPCC helpline over children being physically punished triple in a year

A Jetstar plane

Passenger arrested after leaving parked plane through emergency exit

Former president Bill Clinton speaks

Clinton denounces Trump as selfish in Democratic convention speech

Law enforcement members remove a protester carrying a Palestinian flag

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters demonstrate near convention

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang shake hands

Putin meets Chinese premier as relations deepen

President Joe Biden, right, talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Biden speaks with Netanyahu as US pushes for ceasefire

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK

'It filled me with a new sense of fear': Taylor Swift breaks silence on alleged Vienna terror plot

Far-right activists

Fast-tracked riot charges will 'add to the backlog' of sexual offences in criminal justice system

Ukrainian soldiers raising the country's flag.

Irish man fighting in Ukraine reported missing, presumed dead

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina Aviation Museum

Trump appears behind bulletproof glass at first outdoor rally since shooting

Five bodies have been found in the search for missing Bayesian superyacht passengers

Search resumes in Sicily for last missing Bayesian superyacht passenger after five bodies found in wreck

Fifteen people were rescued from the 49-metre sailboat.

Sailing yachts like Mike Lynch’s are ‘unsinkable’, claims CEO of company that builds them

Latest News

See more Latest News

A police officer stands outside the residence of internet influencer Andrew Tate during an early morning police search raid on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania

Police raid Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge

Disney+

Disney drops 'absurd' opposition to grieving widower's lawsuit

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina Aviation Museum.

Donald Trump holds first outdoor rally since failed assassination attempt

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Egypt expresses scepticism of Gaza ceasefire proposal

An outdoor stage is set encased with bulletproof glass

Trump holds first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Emma Ramsay, 19

Pictured: British student, 19, who died after falling from Ibiza hotel balcony

Election 2024 Harris

Tim Walz and Bill Clinton to headline third day at Democratic convention

Claudiu-Carol Kondor was killed after a 'vanjacking'

'Unimaginable loss' Tributes made to 'beloved' Amazon driver killed during 'vanjacking' in Leeds
Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson reveals opening date for his new pub as locals voice traffic fears

Dorset Police responded after a girl was stabbed in Christchurch

Girl, 9, stabbed in street after playing with friend, as man and woman arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet
King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit