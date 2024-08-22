Tommy Fury accused of sending flirty message to another woman following Molly-Mae Hague cheating claims

Tommy Fury accused of sending flirty message to another woman after Macedonia club cheating claims. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A new woman has claimed to have received flirty text messages from boxer Tommy Fury in the wake of a fresh cheating allegations.

Rumours of the boxer's infidelity began circulating after fiance Molly-Mae Hague announced the couple's split over social media last week.

Now, in a video posted to TikTok, a new woman has claimed the boxer sent her flirty messages following a night out in Manchester, revealing DMs sent by the boxer.

It follows cheating rumours that have seen Tommy accused of kissing a Danish woman while on holiday in Macedonia - an incident which is alleged to have happened while still engaged to his Love Island fiancée.

The professional boxer continues to deny the claims.

In the new video captioned "breaking my silence, should i post dms", TikTok user @kaykeogh revealed she met Tommy during a night out with friends in Manchester.

"So, basically, we were on a night out and we met this group of guys. I didn't really put two and two together of who he was.

"So then one of the guys asked for my Instagram and I gave it to him...

"But then after looking at my phone and seeing his name pop up, that's when I realised who he was."

"After I saw his name pop up I was thinking 'what the hell?'" she continued.

She then went on to post a second TikTok video, which included a screenshot of DMs she alleges were sent over instagram between her and the boxer.

In the alleged screenshots, Tommy can be seen to send her a fire emoji, before asking "are you in Manchester?"

It comes as Molly-Mae returned to social media this week for the first time since announcing the end of her five-year relationship with the boxer.

Initial rumours accused Tommy of cheating on his fiancee with a Danish girl named Milla Corfixen, 20.

She has since stated the pair didn't actually kiss, branding Tommy a "gentleman".

She added that she was shocked when she found out Tommy and Molly-Mae had split.

"I am the girl but nothing happened. We just had fun," she told the Sun. "I don’t know what he’s been doing but someone else must have kissed him."