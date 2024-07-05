Moment furious Jess Phillips yells at crowd after taking on pro-Palestinian mob who booed her after victory

Jess Phillips won her seat in Birmingham Yardley by just 700 seats. Picture: Channel4/LBC

By Kieran Kelly

A furious Jess Phillips yelled at a group of pro-Palestine protesters who started chanting moments after she was re-elected in Birmingham Yardley.

Labour's Jess Phillips won her seat by just 693 more than the Workers Party candidate Jody McIntyre, who won 10,582 votes.

Her election was not without controversy, as a mob of pro-Palestine protesters chanted 'Free, free Palestine!' as Ms Phillips attempted to give her acceptance speech.

Speaking after her victory, Ms Phillips described the campaign as the "worst election I have ever stood in" as she was drowned out by chants.

“I love my seat was a marginal seat, I think marginal seats make better members of Parliament,” she continued.

Ms Phillips was forced to shout at the protesters, before demanding they be removed.

"This election has been the worst election I have ever stood in."



Jess Phillips is met with boos and jeers from the audience as she narrowly wins her Labour seat in Birmingham Yardley.



"This election has been the worst election I have ever stood in."

Jess Phillips is met with boos and jeers from the audience as she narrowly wins her Labour seat in Birmingham Yardley.

Speaking shortly after, Ms Phillips said she was "disgusted" by the campaign she was forced to fight.

“I feel pretty tired, I feel pretty disgusted by the kind of people who, instead of having a fair fight, would seek intimidation and silencing of people and lying about people rather than standing on their own merits,” Ms Phillips told LBC.

“Not a single other candidate on that stage today did anything but do that.”

Ms Phillips went on: “Grievance politics, when all you want to do is give someone a kicking, unsurprisingly isn’t very pleasant.”

Jess Phillips reacts to narrow election victory

“I understand that a strong woman standing up to you is met with such reticence,” replies Jess Phillips to a group of men intimidating after her win.



"I understand that a strong woman standing up to you is met with such reticence," replies Jess Phillips to a group of men intimidating after her win.

Jess then tells of how a young woman delivering leaflets yesterday was filmed and screamed at by an older man, who then slashed…

Birmingham Yardley is one of a number of seats where Labour were pushed to the edge in areas with high Muslim populations, with the war in Gaza playing a big role.

Labour's Shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth even lost his seat to an independent candidate.

Shockat Adam, an independent candidate who has focused his campaigning on Gaza, won 14,739 votes to Mr Ashworth's 13,760 - a margin of just 979 votes.

Ms Phillips' victory comes against a candidate who wrote in a WhatsApp group that he felt the trans community is a "danger to society".

Labour's Jess Phillips. Picture: Getty

Mr McIntyre is alleged to have sent the messages in a local community WhatsApp group.

The messages, uncovered by LBC, appear to refer to a discussion which has taken place, resulting in a message from Mr McIntyre saying “I honestly think the trans community are a danger to society… but we can have different views”.

The candidate wrote "So you believe that if a person 'identifies' as a certain sex they literally become that sex?? Or should I say he believes. I honestly think the trans community are a danger to society."

On Crowdfunder Jody McIntyre describes himself as a “Birmingham resident” who was “shocked and dismayed to discover that… Jess Phillips is a member of Labour friends of Israel… This is unconscionable”.

Workers Party candidate James Giles said: “Both the Muslim and LGBT community have been marginalised over many years.

"MPs, and by extension candidates for MP, have a duty to show leadership and bridge divides between communities. That’s the sort of MP I aim to be if elected in Hodge Hill.

"I hope Jody will also reflect on his comments, and work diligently to bridge those divides in Yardley, where people are in urgent need of real change."

The Workers Party declined to comment.