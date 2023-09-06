Moment late ferry passenger 'pushed to his death' as he tries to board departing ship

The moment a man appears to fall to his death from a ferry. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

This is the shocking moment a ferry passenger who was running late fell to his death in an apparent confrontation with crew members.

The incident, which took place in the Greek port of Piraeus, south of Athens, was captured on video.

The footage shows an unidentified man running towards the Blue Horizon ferry and getting on the ramp that leads to the ship.

Two crew members can be seen standing at the edge of the ship and preventing the man from boarding.

Despite being pushed back, the man tried to get onboard the ferry again and appears to have fallen backwards into the water as he wrestled to get past the crew.

The man trying to board the ship. Picture: Twitter

His body was later recovered from the water.

The coastguard said in a statement: "A man fell in the port of Piraeus during the sailing of the Blue Horizon. He was recovered unconscious and taken to the General State Hospital of Nikaia.

"The ship is returning to Piraeus."

Greek shipping minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said: "I express my sadness for the tragic incident in the port of Piraeus in which one person lost his life.

"All the necessary actions are being taken by the Piraeus Port Authority to clarify the case and assign responsibility."