Moment police arrest 'drunkest driver' ever seen, who ran over and killed student, 20 in horror crash

24 November 2022, 16:53 | Updated: 24 November 2022, 16:54

Malcolm Waite crashed into Fenella Hawes
Malcolm Waite crashed into Fenella Hawes. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

By Kit Heren

This is the moment police arrested "the drunkest driver" they had ever seen, after he ran over and killed a 20-year-old university student carrying home sunflowers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Malcolm Waite, 68, mounted the pavement and knocked down a 16-year-old girl and Fenella Hawes, 20, who died at the scene of the crash.

The two young women had been walking home from work together on July 31 when Waite piled into them on the A149 Wayford Road in Stalham, near Norwich.

Waite was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, and disqualified from driving for another seven years on top.

Body-worn footage released by police shows Waite slurring his words as he is arrested after the crash.

A court heard how the driver did not stop after smashing into Ms Hawes and the 16-year-old, carrying on before colliding with a tree and coming to a halt.

He stank of alcohol, but refused to take a breathalyser test by the side of the road.

Officers arrested him and took him to Great Yarmouth Police station, where he was found to have 120 micrograms of alcohol in his breath - and police believe this would have been about 158 micrograms if taken at the roadside after the crash.

Malcolm Waite
Malcolm Waite. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Police found that his vehicle was not faulty, and the weather conditions were fine.

PC Callum Walchester, who arrested Waite at the scene of the collision, said: “I’ve been a PC for 10 years and worked in roads policing for almost six years, and he was the drunkest person I have ever seen behind the wheel of a car.”

Fenella’s mother Margaret said she cries every day thinking about her daughter.

Fenella Hawes was killed in the crash
Fenella Hawes was killed in the crash. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

“Every day I sob, when I wake up, throughout the day at random times with seemingly no reason and when I go to bed at night," she said.

"I picture her walking along, so happy carrying sunflowers for me and then being hit by the car.

"I sob because I will never see Fenella again, I will never see her radiant smile or hear her laugh, I will never talk with her about her day or about her plans for the future, I will never help cheer her up when she is sad or gossip with her, I will never go on long walks with her again…I will never be able to sit with her in front of our fire…it will never be the same again.

Read more: Officials missed multiple chances to save Logan Mwangi, 5, a year before his murder by evil mum, stepdad and stepbrother

Read more: Man on mobility scooter escapes jail despite hurling condoms filled with bodily fluids at schoolgirls

“I sob for the future that she doesn't have because a drunken man chose to get into a car, knowing that this was a weapon that could kill someone, and indeed it did it killed my 20-year-old daughter.

She added: "She was a young adult beginning her life and her bright future was taken out in a few seconds because of someone who did not think or did not care.

"I sob because she was so happy: she was so lovely inside and out she was so alive and now she isn't here, and never will be again. I never had a chance to say goodbye.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Clarkson spoke to the News Agents

People don't pay enough for food, Jeremy Clarkson says, amid cost of living crisis

Breaking
Fatoumatta Hydara and her two children

Man charged with triple murder after 'beautiful' mum and two kids killed in fire

Bishop Wiseman speaks to his supporters outside Inner London Crown Court on Monday September 13, 2021

Bishop told flock they’d ‘drop dead’ from Covid if they didn’t purchase his bogus £91 protection kits

Michael Gove said serious questions need to be asked

Awaab Ishak mould death: Michael Gove says 'searching questions' need to be asked during Rochdale visit

ADDITION Pakistan Army Chief

Pakistan appoints ex-spy master General Munir as new army chief

Tehran, Iran. 06th Nov, 2020. Voria Ghafouri during the 2020/21 Persian Gulf Pro League between Esteghlal and Mes Rafsanjan at Azadi Stadium. Alireza Zeinali/SPP Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Iran arrests football player over government criticism

Jacob Rees-Mogg has hit out at the claims

Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'woke plan' for gender neutral toilet quotas in £13 billion Houses of Parliament revamp

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

In Pictures: Colourful characters fly high over Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Logan Mwangi’s mother, stepfather and stepbrother were all given life sentences at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this year

Officials missed multiple chances to save Logan Mwangi, 5, a year before his murder by evil mum, stepdad and stepbrother

Is this proof that the Loch Ness monster exists

Is this proof Loch Ness Monster exists? Nessie hunter claims new vid shows mythical creature is real

Mick Lynch has refused to cancel rail strikes

Misery for millions as Mick Lynch rules out cancelling pre-Christmas railway strikes after crucial talks with train bosses
Kane is expected to start against USA tomorrow after an injury scare put his inclusion in doubt.

Harry Kane set to start for England in USA World Cup clash after injury scare against Iran

Philippines South China Sea

Philippines seeks explanation over South China Sea incident

A man carries his daughter

Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide site as quake toll rises

Aaron Brink said he was relieved his child was not gay

Porn star, meth addict dad of alleged LGBT club killer is 'relieved' that son is not gay and says that 'violence works'

Government unveil public information campaign

Showers instead of baths and don't leave devices on standby: Government to roll out £25m cost of living campaign

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dean Dunham argues that Scotland Yard has handed fraudsters a golden opportunity

Met Police hand fraudsters a golden opportunity to scam victims

Northampton Magistrates Court

Man on mobility scooter escapes jail despite hurling condoms filled with bodily fluids at schoolgirls
The attacker left the first paramedic with a cut hand, and the second had a lump on her head

Ambulance patient, 59, ‘tried to hack off paramedic’s ear with meat cleaver’

The Duma

Russian Duma gives LGBTQ ‘propaganda’ bill final approval

Football fans have had to queue for shoddy accommodation at the World Cup

Qatar-strophic: Fans to get full refund for terrible run-down World Cup huts which cost them hundreds of pounds
1

Headteacher banned after series of inappropriate remarks towards female staff

Poundland to open seven new stores as part of expansion plan

Poundland to open seven new branches before Christmas - is there one coming to your area?

A Crusader spoke to TV after the England win

England fans in crusader costumes banned from World Cup stadiums

Kim Yo Jong

Kim’s sister hurls insults at Seoul over possible sanctions

Shamima Begun who is battling to have her British citizenship restored

Shamima Begum's mother Asma says her 'world fell apart' when she ran away to join ISIS

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?
Nick Ferrari 24/11/22

'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis
Tom Swarbrick and biotech CEO on addiction

'Psychedelic drugs to be used to treat behavioural addictions,' says biotech CEO in research breakthrough
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Brits will get first taste of 'terrible winter' ahead as the NHS is stretched to breaking point

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit