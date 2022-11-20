Moment police box in teen gang who stole up to 100 cars in a year, after hair-raising car chase that reached 132mph

20 November 2022, 14:02

The teenagers have been jailed
The teenagers have been jailed. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Kit Heren

This is the moment police officers cornered teenage gang members who stole as many as 100 cars last year, after a terrifying 40-mile chase that reached speeds of 132mph.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers arrested four of the group during the chase on the A435 in Worcestershire after two had stolen an Audi A3, and another two, both aged 16, took a Volkswagen Golf, on November 23 last year.

Jordan Jones, 19, from Kings Heath in Birmingham, was at the wheel of the Audi.

He and his co-conspirator, also 16, dumped the car when officers from West Midlands Police caught up with them and tried to make off in the getaway vehicle - but officers chased them and boxed them in in footage captured by a police helicopter.

Officers later linked them to a violent car-jacking when a man bravely fought back against thieves trying to steal his car from his driveway.

They threw him to the ground and made off with the BMW, which police later recovered.

Another incident saw the teenage thugs tiptoe through a house in Solihull and steal the keys of an Audi RS6.

Officers worked out that the gang also included 19-year-old Jamoye Simpson, from Hockley in Birmingham, and two more 16-year-olds, taking the group to seven members.

Officers charged all seven with conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to rob, while Jones and the three teenagers involved in the pursuit were all charged with dangerous driving.

Jordan Jones
Jordan Jones. Picture: West Midlands Police

All seven pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on in October and on Wednesday (16 Nov), Jones and Simpson along with three teenagers were sentenced. 

Simpson, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy to burgle and sentenced to nine years and six months. 

Jones pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to four years and two months.

Read more: Chilling phone call as mother and daughter tell police their murderer is attacking and police say they'll call back

Read more: 'Woke' police force recruits 'get sick when blue lights are on and bring parents to work'

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to four years and 11 months. 

A 16-year-old boy, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to four years and six months.A 16-year-old boy, pleaded guilty and was sentence to 12 months in prison (released due to time served).

Two further 16-year-old boys will be sentenced on 1 December.

Jamoye Simpson
Jamoye Simpson. Picture: West Midlands Police

Detective Sergeant Wayne Dudley of the Force Priorities Team, led the investigation. He said: “It’s shocking that a group of largely children could be responsible for such a sizeable burglary and car theft conspiracy.

“Most of the vehicles were stolen by snapping door locks and forcing entry. Some car keys were taken while people slept, but the CCTV footage we’ve released shows they were prepared to confront victims and use violence. 

“This was a really complex, detailed investigation involving seven offenders and at least 97 offences. CCTV, forensics, phone work and evidence downloaded from their mobiles helped us build a strong case. 

“It’s real credit to the team of detectives here that we’ve secured successful prosecutions.”

