Chilling phone call as mother and daughter tell police their murderer is attacking - and police say they will call back next day

Khaola Saleem and Raneem Oudeh. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Kit Heren

Police failings "materially contributed" to the deaths of a mother and daughter who were stabbed to death outside the mother's home, an inquest has found.

Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother, Khaola Saleem, were killed outside Mrs Saleem's home in Solihull in August 2018.

Ms Oudeh was on the phone to the police as they were murdered by her estranged husband Janbaz Tarin.

She was telling them how afraid she was of Tarin, who admitted the murders and was jailed for life with a minimum of 32 years in December 2018.

Janbaz Tanin. Picture: West Midlands Police

Police were called out to Ms Oudeh's house seven separate times in the weeks leading up to the killings.

Ms Oudeh reported Tarin's threats to kill, violence and stalking. But West Midlands police officers did not arrest or even investigate Tarin before the murders.

She left her husband six months into their marriage after discovering that he had three children with another wife, who was pregnant with a fourth child, in Afghanistan.

Ms Oudeh had told relatives that Tarin said to her: "If you leave me, I will kill you and your family".

She had been living with Tarin and her two-year-old son from an earlier relationship, but moved away after an argument.

Tarin kept on harassing her, even sleeping outside her home for 12 nights straight.

Ms Oudeh and her murderer were seen arguing on CCTV outside a shisha bar in Birmingham.

She was with her mother as she called police four times.

Tarin drove past and made a throat-slitting gesture towards his estranged spouse.

He then went to his father's supermarket, buying a 12-inch knife that he hid in his waistband before making off again.

His van was seen on CCTV driving towards Mrs Saleem's home in Solihull. Ms Oudeh made her last call to police about 12.30 in the morning. Police called back to say officers would be in touch the next morning to discuss the incident.

Screaming was heard in the background, with the words: "he's there, there, there". Further screams followed before the pair fell silent. Tarin murdered them both in a wild stabbing attack.

Kinaan Saleem, 19, Mrs Saleem's daughter, was babysitting Ms Oudeh's son, and saw the murder.

She told Sky News: "I was just about to go to bed until I heard screaming, loads of screaming.

"I looked outside my window and I saw my mother already on the floor and my sister standing next to the perpetrator and he did his killing and dropped his knife and went to the van. Until this day it's been really hard to deal with.

"It's just really hard to cope. From the first call to a police officer it could have been prevented. Knowing that she actually cried for help and begged for them and they did not come at all."

Nour Norris, Mrs Saleem's sister and Ms Oudeh's aunt, said: "It's like watching a horror movie in slow motion as we head to the inevitable conclusion."

"It was devastating to us because we'd never heard those calls before. Raneem was very clear," she told Sky News.

She added that she and her relatives were "very deeply disappointed, very angry, mixed emotions. We are very concerned today about domestic abuse victims and what is happening to them".

"We do blame the police because the proof of the inquest has shown very clear that the system is failing miserably," she added.

"The death of my sister and my niece could have been prevented."