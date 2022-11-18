Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Trial date set for man accused of murdering Met police officer in South London station
18 November 2022, 15:08
A 25-year-old man who stands accused of murdering a Met police officer inside a South London station will stand trial next summer.
Louis De Zoysa is accused of shooting custody sergeant Matt Ratana in the chest while handcuffed inside a Croydon police station in the early hours of September 25, 2020. De Zoysa was also injured in the incident.
De Zoysa appeared in a wheelchair in the dock at Northampton Crown Court and was not required to enter a plea.
He is due to re-appear at Northampton Crown Court in the week beginning February 20 for a plea and case management hearing.
High Court Judge Mr Justice Jeremy Baker also set a further pre-trial hearing for a day in the week commencing April 24.
The trial, lasting up to three weeks, will start on June 6.