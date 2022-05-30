Breaking News

Further 71 monkeypox cases identified in England taking UK total to 179

By Emma Soteriou

A further 71 monkeypox cases have been detected in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The latest cases, as of 29 May, bring the total number confirmed in England since 7 May to 172.

There are currently four confirmed cases in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales, taking the UK total to 179.

As cases continue to increase, people have been asked to be aware of any new rashes or lesions - which would appear like spots, ulcers or blisters - on any part of their body.

Although the advice applies to everyone, the majority of the cases identified to date have been among men who are gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men, the UKHSA said.

However, experts have reiterated the risk to the public is still low.

Dr Ruth Milton, senior medical advisor at UKHSA, said: "We are continuing to work closely with our colleagues in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to ensure we are aligned in our approach to reducing the risk of transmission of monkeypox in the UK.

"We are reminding people to look out for new spots, ulcers or blisters on any part of their body.

"If anyone suspects they might have these, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service as soon as possible, though please phone ahead before attending in person.

"This will help us to limit the virus being passed on."

This story is being updated