Moonbin, star of K-pop band Astro, found dead in Korea at 25

The star had been with the popular pop group since their formation in 2016. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Moonbin, member of popular K-pop group Astro has died at 25, authorities have confirmed.

The 25-year-old was found dead at his Seoul apartment yesterday evening.

South Korean police have said the star best known for his role in the K-pop boy band Astro was found after failing to turn up to rehearsals.

Astro's record label Fantagio Music, in a statement that was also shared on the band's Instagram, said: 'On April 19th, Astro member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky.

“Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved families who lost their beloved sons and brothers, the Astro members who have been with us for a long time, as well as our Fantagio fellow artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.

“It is even more heartbreaking to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love.

Read More: Teenage boy stabbed at the O2 Arena in London ahead of K-Pop concert

Read More: Military conscription for K-pop stars BTS ‘desirable’

Upcoming Astro shows were cancelled after his unexpected death. Picture: Getty

“I am more heartbroken because I know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else.”

The funeral for the Astro star will reportedly be an intimate one held amongst friends and family.

In 2019 Moonbin took a break from the band due to health reasons, but he later returned to the spotlight in 2020.

The star was scheduled to to perform later this week and in May with another member of the band, but this has since been cancelled after the unexpected news.

Lumina Entertainment said: “After long discussion and consideraion, we have to cancel this event due to unforseen circumstances beyond our control that we could not avoid”.