Teenage boy stabbed at the O2 Arena in London ahead of K-Pop concert

A teenager was stabbed at Cineworld in the O2 yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A teenager was stabbed and rushed to hospital after an attack at the O2 Arena ahead of a K-pop concert.

The victim was attacked at the Cineworld at the venue yesterday afternoon.

Police said they had been called to reports of a stabbing at 2.46pm.

Three boys were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after they were detained at the scene by security staff.

Police were spotted rushing into the arena hours before a gig by South Korean boyband ATEEZ.

Fans took to social media to urge each other to stay safe.

One person posted online: “Helicopter, undercover police car and another police car just rushed to the London ATEEZ concert… HELLO??”

Another wrote: “One tweeted: “[I don’t know] what’s going on at the O2 but around 10 police officers were charging into the O2, some person got arrested near the queue and a helicopter circulated and landed near the O2.”

The O2 said in a statement: “This afternoon there was an altercation between a group of individuals in Cineworld at The O2 which resulted in one of the individuals requiring medical attention from the emergency services.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers attended. A teenage male was found with stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

“A crime scene has been put in place and enquiries continue.”