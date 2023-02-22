Breaking News

Police officer 'shot multiple times at kids' football training session' in Northern Ireland in horror attack

Killyclogher Road, where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A police officer has been shot multiple times in Northern Ireland.

The officer, believed to have been off duty at the time of the shooting, was shot near a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, County Tyrone at about 8pm.

He has been taken to hospital, and his condition remains unknown.

Emergency services are reported to be at the scene.

Police said: "One man, a serving police officer, has been taken to hospital for treatment after being injured in a shooting incident at a sports complex just before 8pm this evening," they said. "More details will be issued when available."

Politicians from across the political spectrum have condemned the attack.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill called the shooting "reprehensible", tweeting: "Terrible news this evening of an off-duty police officer being shot in Kilyclogher, Omagh.

"This is an outrageous and shameful attack. My immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family.

"I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Terrible news from Omagh tonight.

"Our heart goes out to the family of this courageous police officer and to his colleagues. We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this.

"These terrorists have nothing to offer and they must be brought to justice. We stand with the PSNI" [Police Service of Northern Ireland].

Tom Elliott, Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said: "Terrible news of a police officer being shot in Omagh this evening. Shot in front of young people at football coaching session.

"Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this."

Collum Eastwood MP, leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party, said: "The brutal attack on a police officer in Omagh this evening is, frankly, horrifying.

"My thoughts are with his family and with the paramedics, doctors, nurses and police colleagues attending the scene. They are the best of us."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedician Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident," a spokesperson said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital."