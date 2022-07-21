Penny Mordaunt's work ethic jibe at Anne-Marie Trevelyan after Call the Cabinet

21 July 2022, 10:53 | Updated: 21 July 2022, 11:13

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Penny Mordaunt, who was knocked out of the Tory leadership race on Wednesday, said she was "sort of amazed" to find herself at the despatch box "given my reported work ethic".

Her comments come following criticism from International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who told Call the Cabinet with Nick Ferrari: "There have been a number of times when she hasn't been available, which would have been useful, and other ministers have picked up the pieces."

Read more: Mordaunt 'left other ministers to pick up the pieces as she planned leadership bid'

Ms Mordaunt, an international trade minister, was responding in the Commons to a question from Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom, who said: "Can I pay tribute to my right honourable friend for a fantastic and brave and clean campaign for the leadership of the Conservative Party and to be Prime Minister."

She asked: "Does she agree with me that being a force for good in the world for free trade is an absolutely honourable goal and one that the UK should be promoting every chance we get?"

Ms Mordaunt responded: "Yes I am sort of amazed to find myself here this morning given my reported work ethic. But I am here.

"And she is absolutely right. Us, a G7 nation, leaving the regulatory orbit of the EU is an international event. And it gives us huge opportunity, but also nations like the United States, to really set out our view of the world and capitalism and fight for those things that we believe in."

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was supporting Tom Tugendhat in the race to become Conservative Party leader and the country's next Prime Minister, but he was knocked out before Mordaunt.

Currently, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been left bidding for the support of Tory party members after making the final ballot in the contest to be Prime Minister, with pledges of a return to Thatcherite values.

The pair face a summer of campaigning for the support of party members in a final vote.

The new leader will be announced on September 5 and is expected to become prime minister the following day.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Over half a million Brits face huge passport delays

'Absolute nightmare': Half a million Brits set to miss holidays due to passport delays

Breaking
The BBC apologised in the High Court to Princes Charles, William and Harry

BBC apologises to Charles, William and Harry for Diana interview scandal

Rishi Sunak sets out his Thatcherite credentials and Liz Truss has appeared in numerous photo opps that seem to paint her as Thatcher’s heir

Return to 'Thatcherism' as Sunak and Truss battle to win to over Tory members' support

Spanish bar slammed for charging tourists for cutlery

Spanish bar slammed for charging tourists one Euro for cutlery

The Cost of Living Tsar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tsar hopes next PM share's Boris's 'passion' for helping with cost of living crisis

Puppy Border Terrier Feeding

Dog food recall warning as brand recalled over fears it contains metal

Vladimir Putin is 'too healthy' says CIA chief William Burns

CIA boss slaps down rumours about Putin's health saying Russian President is 'too healthy'

Government borrowing was £22.9bn last month

National debt grew by £22.9bn in June, as soaring inflation pushes up interest payments

England claimed a place in the Euro 2022 semi-finals

It's coming home? England Lionesses in Euro 2022 semi-finals after beating Spain

A family statement said Ms Trump was an "incredible mother" and "radiant beauty".

Donald Trump says final goodbye to ex-wife Ivana Trump at emotional funeral

British troops have been banned from paying for prostitutes abroad

UK armed forces ban use of sex workers abroad to stamp out 'poor behaviour'

It's Sunak v Truss for the keys to No10

Brexit 'doom' didn't happen, says Truss as she vows emergency tax-cut budget as PM

Retailers are offering fresh deals for the summer holidays

Help for Households: Top retailers come together in bid to slash costs for Brits

Quidditch is changing its name to avoid association with JK Rowling.

Quidditch changes name to 'distance' itself from JK Rowling over trans views

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

Prince Charles' charity will not face further action

Watchdog to take no further action over £2.5m 'given to Charles' charity in bags'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany

Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

Europe Wildfires Photo Gallery

European wildfire threat recedes as temperatures drop

Israel Stampede

Former Israeli PM denies blame for deadly stampede

Belgium EU Russia Ukraine Energy

EU imposes further sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion

Italian premier Mario Draghi waves to politicians at the end of an address at the Parliament in Rome

Italy’s Mario Draghi resigns after government implodes

R Kelly’s manager Donnell Russell leaves federal court

R Kelly’s manager goes on trial over ‘gun threat at cinema showing documentary’
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office

Chinese Giant panda An An celebrates his 29th birthday

World’s oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong

Ivana Trump

Donald Trump attends funeral of his first wife Ivana

Italy Politics

Italian PM Draghi wins vote but his unity government remains in peril

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch again

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor
'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job

'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reckons Kemi Badenoch's votes could be a game changer

Marr: Kemi Badenoch's votes could change everything in this gripping Tory leadership race
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London