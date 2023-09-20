Four major banks to shut 36 more branches in another blow to UK high street - is your local going?

20 September 2023, 17:40

More bank branches are set to close down.
More bank branches are set to close down. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Four major banks are set to close the doors on 36 more branches in another blow to the British high street.

Halifax, Lloyds, Natwest and the Bank of Scotland all have plans lined up to shut down more bank branches starting early next year.

Full list of branches closing below

Lloyds has said it will be closing 18 branches, Halifax will be shutting 15, the Bank of Scotland two, and Natwest just one.

The closures are expected to begin in 2024, starting as early as January.

It comes after a number of banks have already shut or announced plans to shut hundreds of branches this year as they to more customers moving to online banking.

Unite union previously said “access to a bank and cash is a fundamental need” for Brits.

Others have expressed concerns for elderly and more vulnerable people who rely on High Street banks.

Since 2015, 5,579 high street banks have been shut down or have issued closures for the future due to the rise in digital banking.

Natwest on Princes Street, London is among those set to close.
Natwest on Princes Street, London is among those set to close. Picture: Alamy

Full list of branches shutting with closing date

Halifax

  • Aberdeen - January 11
  • Batley - June 24
  • Bicester - February 7
  • Bodmin - June 20
  • Cleckheaton - January 1
  • Gosforth - January 8
  • Hailsham - February 19
  • Hatfield - June 25
  • Leeds - January 9
  • Penzance - February 20
  • Sheldon - April 22
  • Stourbridge - Janauary 10
  • Uckfield - February 1
  • Edinburgh - February 26
  • Glasgow - February 5

Lloyds

  • Batley - June 24
  • Bexhill-on-Sea - February 6
  • Bodmin - June 20
  • Burgess Hill - February 12
  • Cradley Heath - February 8
  • Gateshead - January 9
  • Hailsham - February 19
  • Haverhill - June 25
  • Hertford - February 12
  • Llantwit Major - February 8
  • Withington - January 9
  • Nailsea - February 2
  • Portishead - September 9
  • Royston - June 17
  • Saffron Walden - February 2
  • Seaham - June 19
  • Stretford - March 12
  • Uckfield - February 1

Bank of Scotland

  • Isle of Arran - January 31
  • Millport - February 20

Natwest

  • Princes Street, London - August 29

