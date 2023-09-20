Four major banks to shut 36 more branches in another blow to UK high street - is your local going?

More bank branches are set to close down. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Four major banks are set to close the doors on 36 more branches in another blow to the British high street.

Halifax, Lloyds, Natwest and the Bank of Scotland all have plans lined up to shut down more bank branches starting early next year.

Full list of branches closing below

Lloyds has said it will be closing 18 branches, Halifax will be shutting 15, the Bank of Scotland two, and Natwest just one.

The closures are expected to begin in 2024, starting as early as January.

It comes after a number of banks have already shut or announced plans to shut hundreds of branches this year as they to more customers moving to online banking.

Unite union previously said “access to a bank and cash is a fundamental need” for Brits.

Others have expressed concerns for elderly and more vulnerable people who rely on High Street banks.

Since 2015, 5,579 high street banks have been shut down or have issued closures for the future due to the rise in digital banking.

Natwest on Princes Street, London is among those set to close. Picture: Alamy

Full list of branches shutting with closing date

Halifax

Aberdeen - January 11

Batley - June 24

Bicester - February 7

Bodmin - June 20

Cleckheaton - January 1

Gosforth - January 8

Hailsham - February 19

Hatfield - June 25

Leeds - January 9

Penzance - February 20

Sheldon - April 22

Stourbridge - Janauary 10

Uckfield - February 1

Edinburgh - February 26

Glasgow - February 5

Lloyds

Batley - June 24

Bexhill-on-Sea - February 6

Bodmin - June 20

Burgess Hill - February 12

Cradley Heath - February 8

Gateshead - January 9

Hailsham - February 19

Haverhill - June 25

Hertford - February 12

Llantwit Major - February 8

Withington - January 9

Nailsea - February 2

Portishead - September 9

Royston - June 17

Saffron Walden - February 2

Seaham - June 19

Stretford - March 12

Uckfield - February 1

Bank of Scotland

Isle of Arran - January 31

Millport - February 20

Natwest