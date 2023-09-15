Wetherspoons cuts prices on 60 food and drink items - see the full list of deals on offer

15 September 2023, 16:23 | Updated: 15 September 2023, 16:44

Wetherspoons is offering 60 deals
Wetherspoons is offering 60 deals. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Wetherspoons is offering punters a deal on 60 food and drink items at its range of over 800 pubs.





The deal is labelled student pricing, but you don't have to be studying to get the deal.

The offer runs for four weeks until October 11 and is on offer at all Wetherspoons pubs other than airports and locations in the Republic of Ireland.

Deals and prices will vary from pub to pub, so Wetherspoons said customers should double-check before they order.

Jon Yates, Wetherspoon's head of marketing, said they had introduced the deal to offer customers "superb food and drinks at excellent prices".

Read more: Wetherspoons closures: Which pubs are closing and why?

Read more: Wetherspoons boss admits £10 pint possible as he says 'no limit' to price hikes... but he doesn’t regret Brexit

Wetherspoons
Wetherspoons is offering 60 deals. Picture: Alamy

The deals appear to have gone down well with the UK's bargain hunters. One person posted in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains Facebook group: "Wetherspoons have a student offer on for a month, but it's available to non-students too."

Her local Wetherspoons is offering a BBQ chicken pizza, a refill coffee and an orange cordial for £4.74 - when it would normally set a punter back £3.52. That comes to a saving of 42%.

All the 30 food items and 30 drink items included in the Wetherspoons deal at every branch are below.

  • Budweiser (draught)
  • Corona (draught)
  • Coors
  • Strongbow Dark Fruit
  • Doom Bar
  • Stella Artois Alcohol Free
  • Au Vodka (all flavours)
  • Monster (cans – all flavours)
  • Cocktails (pitchers – full range)
  • Classic cocktails (Espresso Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and Tommy’s Margarita)
  • Coffee/tea/hot chocolate
  • Breakfast muffin deal
  • Burgers – spicy chicken strip burger, crunchy chicken strip burger, American burger and Beyond Burger
  • Deli deal range – paninis, wraps and 8" pizzas
  • 11" pizzas (full range)
Wetherspoons is offering a series of new deals
Wetherspoons is offering a series of new deals. Picture: Getty

There are plenty of other opportunities to save at Wetherspoons - including the weekly meal deal offers like Tuesday's Steak Club, the Thursday Curry Club and Fish Friday.

Other deals include a 12-day real ale festival every spring in March and April, when pints are available from as little as £2.15.

Wetherspoons often publicise these deals on its website, so it's worth checking.

