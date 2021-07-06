More deaths than births in UK for the first time in almost 50 years - ONS data

6 July 2021, 11:59 | Updated: 6 July 2021, 12:14

The UK saw more deaths than births for the first time since 1976.
The UK saw more deaths than births for the first time since 1976. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

There have been more deaths than births for the first time in almost 50 years, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

A total of 689,629 deaths were registered in 2020, overtaking the 683,191 live births recorded across the UK.

The natural change - the difference between the two - was a negative figure of 6,438.

This marks the first time deaths had outnumbered births since 1976, provisional figures showed.

Read more: Covid-19: WHO warns of new wave in Europe unless people 'remain disciplined'

Read more: What did Boris Johnson announce about July 19? Key points the PM outlined

It was only the second time this had occurred since the beginning of the 20th century.

Coronavirus was the reason behind the peak in deaths, with numbers reaching higher than any year since World War One.

However, since vaccines were rolled out across the country, the chain between infection and death has begun to break.

Chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, previously said: "We know vaccines are breaking the chain between infection rates, hospital admissions and death. But we also know two doses are better than one, particularly in our fight against the Delta (Indian) variant."

That said, the UK population still saw an increase between 2019 and 2020.

Latest figures from the ONS showed that there was a 0.4 per cent rise in the British population to 67.1 million as of mid-2020.

The continued growth in population may be connected to migration, as more people entered the UK than left.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pupils will no longer be in bubbles in England.

School bubbles to end and pupils will only isolate if positive for Covid after August 16
Sajid Javid will speak in the House of Commons at 12.30pm

Watch LIVE: Sajid Javid makes Commons statements on changes to self-isolation
Gavin Williamson will update MPs on the easing of restrictions in education settings.

Changes to school 'bubble' system to be set out

Heidi Crowter, 26, from Coventry, is taking legal action against the Government because she believes the law allowing terminations up to full term is "downright discrimination".

Woman with Down's syndrome challenges abortion law in High Court
Sajid Javid will update the Commons later on self-isolation rules

Changes to self-isolation rules for double-jabbed Brits to be unveiled
(File picture) An An-2 plane has crashed into the sea in Russia with 28 people on board

Russian plane missing after crashing into the sea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK

James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK
'How irresponsible': Iain Dale takes on Tory MP who'll stop wearing a face mask

'How irresponsible': Iain Dale takes on Tory MP who'll stop wearing a face mask
The commentator hit out at cancel culture

'Worrying' study finds over half of young ‘cancel’ people over opinions
Sajid Javid warned the number of cases could be far higher

Sajid Javid: Case numbers could rise far higher than 50,000 after July 19
Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London