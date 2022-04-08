Breaking News

'More than 30 killed and 100 wounded' in Russian rocket strike on train station

A rocket attack on a train station left civilians dead. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

More than 30 people have been killed and 100 wounded in a Russian rocket strike on a train station in Donetsk, according to the state railway company.

The strike on Kramatorsk's busy station left bodies strewn across the concourse among abandoned luggage and children's prams.

Some had already been put into green body bags, while other photos showed smoke rising from the station as firefighters worked at the scene.

Pictures also showed the wreckage of a large missile lying on the grass outside the station. White Russian text was shown written down the side of its casing, which read: 'For (our) Children.'

The Mayor of Kramatorsk said there were about 4,000 people at the city's railway station when it was hit by the rockets. He said most were women, elderly and children preparing to evacuate to safer regions as Russia focuses its troops in eastern Ukraine.

The state railway company said two Russian rockets struck the station, which is used for the evacuation of civilians from areas under bombardment.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky took to Instagram to decry the attack, and confirmed the reports of casualties. "[Russian forces] are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop," he wrote.

Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said thousands of people were at the train station at the time of the strike, preparing to evacuate to safer regions as Russia focuses its troops in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian defence ministry has denied responsibility for the missile strikes on the railway station, according to the RIA state agency.

It suggested Ukraine attacked its own people, saying a missile used in the strike was only used by the Ukrainian military.

A Ukrainian police officer walks by calcinated cars outside a train station in Kramatorsk. Picture: Getty

Alexander Kamyshin, the head of Ukraine's railway company wrote on social media: "Two rockets hit the Kramatorsk railway station. People have been hurt. We are clarifying the details."

The company later added: "According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station."

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russia that targeting civilians is a war crime after Ukraine said around 30 people were killed and 100 injured in a rocket strike on a train station in Kramatorsk, in the east of the country.

She tweeted: "Appalled by the horrific reports of Russian rocket attacks on civilians at Kramatorsk railway station in eastern Ukraine.

"The targeting of civilians is a war crime. We will hold Russia and Putin to account."

Kramatorsk is found in the east of the country, about 50 miles north of Donetsk and 80 miles west of Luhansk.

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been regrouping for a new offensive, and that Moscow plans to seize as much territory as it can in the eastern part of Ukraine known as Donbas bordering Russia. Local authorities in some areas have been urging civilians to leave the while it is still possible and relatively safe to do so.

The remains of a rocket with the Russian lettering "for our children". Picture: Getty

The attack is the latest of several atrocities to occur across Ukraine, with 'horrific' scenes becoming apparent in Bucha and Borodyanka too.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his address on Thursday: "They have started sorting through the ruins in Borodyanka.

"It's much more horrific there, there are even more victims of Russian occupiers.

"And what will happen when the world learns the whole truth about what the Russian military did in Mariupol?

"There, on almost every street, is what the world saw in Bucha and other towns in the Kyiv region after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

"The same cruelty. The same heinous crimes."

Meanwhile, the UN's General Assembly suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council in a historic vote on Thursday.

The resolution expressed "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine", particularly at reports of rights abuses by Russia.