More train workers to go on strike later this month adding to travel chaos

9 June 2022, 13:46

There will be widespread strike chaos on trains later this month
There will be widespread strike chaos on trains later this month. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Train drivers on Hull Trains, Greater Anglia and Croydon Tramlink are to stage strikes later month in separate disputes over pay, Aslef has announced.

Massive travel chaos is already threatened later this month after the 'biggest rail strike in 30 years' was announced.

RMT members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on June 21, 23 and 25. Members of Unite at Transport for London (TfL) and London Underground will also join a walkout on June 21 which will cripple Tube services.

The Unite disputes are over pay, jobs and pensions, with the unions complaining that railway staff who worked through the pandemic are facing job cuts, a pay freeze and attacks on employment conditions.

The Aslef action all involve separate disputes over pay.

Read more: Summer plans scuppered? Gigs, festivals, sport and GCSEs hit in biggest rail strike since '89

Unite said 1,000 of its members in London will take action over pay and warnings of plans to cut pensions.

TfL insists no decisions or proposals have been made.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "It is not acceptable that the dedicated workers at TfL and London Underground are being told to pay the price of the pandemic with their pensions, pay cuts and threats to their jobs."

Talks between Network Rail (NR) and the union are expected to be held in the next few days, sources told the PA news agency.

NR is also drawing up contingency plans, with the strikes expected to cause disruption to services for six days, from the first walkout on Tuesday June 21 to the day after the third strike.

Fewer than one in five trains are likely to run, and only between 7am and 7pm, probably only on main lines.

No direct talks are planned between the union and train operators, although the RMT said it is open to "meaningful negotiations" to try to resolve the dispute and the Rail Delivery Group said it was willing to take part in negotiations.

The strikes threaten widespread travel disruption during a number of major events, including concerts, Test match cricket and the Glastonbury festival.

