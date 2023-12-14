Morrisons 'extremely disappointed' after customer sent milk bottle of urine in weekly shop

14 December 2023, 07:52

The man was sent a bottle of urine in his weekly shop
The man was sent a bottle of urine in his weekly shop. Picture: social media/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Morrisons has said it is "extremely disappointed" after a customer was sent a bottle of urine in his weekly shop.

Customer Adam Bell posted a picture of a milk bottle that was half filled with urine.

Addressing the supermarket directly, Mr Bell said: "You're normally quite good about telling us about substitutions in our shopping orders, but you didn't alert us to your substitution of 'a bottle of urine' instead of my unspoken request to not be sent a bottle of urine."

Mr Bell added that part of his delivery was for a hamper for a local project.

"We would be very grateful if alongside refunding us you could make a donation to them," he added.

Morrisons has since acknowledged Mr Bell's complaint, saying they were "extremely disappointed".

"We were extremely disappointed to hear about this incident and have been in touch with the customer to offer them a full refund on their shopping order," a spokesperson told LBC.

"It is completely unacceptable and we are carrying out a full investigation into what has happened."

