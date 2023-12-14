Tesco urgently recalls Christmas dinner staple due to 'possible presence of moths'

By Emma Soteriou

Tesco has urgently recalled a Christmas dinner staple due to concerns over a "possible presence of moths".

The supermarket recalled a batch of its 130g Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry stuffing mix.

It urged any customers who may have bought the item to return it to their local store for a full refund, regardless of if they have a receipt or not.

The notice said: "We are recalling a single batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix due to the possible presence of moths which makes the product unfit for human consumption.

"Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required."

It added: "Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused. If you require further details, please contact Customer Services directly."

The Food Standard Agency (FSA) also issued an alert, saying: "This product has a presence of insects (moths), which makes it unsafe to eat."

The batches affected had the best before date of September 2024.

The mix is advertised to be "made with extra virgin olive oil, croutons, dried sweetened cranberries and dried apples".

It comes after the supermarket also recalled Growers Harvest Garden Peas at the end of November.

There were concerns over possible contamination with an unknown type of berry.