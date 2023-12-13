Ho, ho, hot! Spain hit by record-breaking 29.9C December temperature as tourists flock to beaches in freak heatwave

13 December 2023, 14:08

Spain has been hit by a freak heatwave.
Spain has been hit by a freak heatwave. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Spain has recorded its highest December temperature on record after being hit by a freak heatwave with highs of almost 30 degrees.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While those in northern Europe wrap up warm as temperatures continue to drop in the lead-up to Christmas, those in Spain have swapped out their winter jackets for swimsuits in a freak weather event.

Those in Malaga saw temperatures hit 29.9C on Tuesday, meanwhile residents of Valencia and Alicante saw highs of 27C and 24C respectively.

“It's one of the warmest masses of air to have ever overflown Spain at this point in December,” Ruben del Campo, a spokesperson for the national weather agency AEMET, said.

Tourists and Spaniards have flocked to beaches amid the unseasonable temperatures.

The unprecedented heatwave, paired with forecasted bouts of rain, is set to put a dampener on any plans for winter sports.

Jesus Riesco of the national weather agency in Malaga also said: “This has beaten the previous record by a long way, and this is unusual”.

It follows several days of warm air currents across the Iberian peninsula, resulting in Malaga’s record-breaking temperature.

Malaga’s heat has surpassed Grenada’s previously held record of 29.4C in 2010, which is also in the southern Andalusia region.

Read more: Blast of snow and ice to hit UK just before Christmas as Met Office warns cold snap on the way

Read more: Battered Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler discharged from hospital with 'small fracture' after being punched in the face

Temperatures have neared 30 degrees in parts of Spain.
Temperatures have neared 30 degrees in parts of Spain. Picture: Alamy

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) said the unprecedented heat would be “much less likely” if it wasn’t for “the climate changes that have been observed globally and in Spain”.

It comes after a summer of heatwaves across parts of Europe, with temperatures climbing to above 40C in parts, including Spain which recorded four national heatwaves.

The increasing temperatures have been a point of concern for many scientists, however, as according to the AEMET the frequency of heatwaves has tripled in Spain in the last decade.

The summer has also increased by 10 days per decade since the 1980s.

But while tourists and Spaniards have taken advantage of the unusual heat, it’s unlikely to last beyond Wednesday as cooler air is expected to settle in and restore the country to more seasonable temperatures.

It comes as parts of Spain have been hit by drought conditions, with Catalonia warning it may need to declare a state of emergency in January after 37 months of below-average rainfall.

“Work is being done on complementary measures to those included in the Special Drought Plan with the aim of guaranteeing water to the citizenship,” a spokesperson for the Catalan government said.

Those in Malaga have taken advantage of the unseasonable temperatures.
Those in Malaga have taken advantage of the unseasonable temperatures. Picture: Alamy

The Catalan government is also reportedly considering implementing fines for tourists who drink too much water, as well as a ban on commercial projects that “require significant use of water”.

Meanwhile, guests at ski resort Navacerrada outside Madrid have complained of the lack of snow.

“It's a terrifying feeling because this should really be covered in snow or frozen over, but instead it's green and lush for this time of the year,” Tania, 32, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, retired university professor, Vicente Solsona, 66, said it should have three feet of snow.

“We're calmly destroying everything,” he warned.

It comes talks finished in Dubai for COP28, as world leaders agreed to “transition away” from fossil fuels for the first time in a deal approved on Wednesday morning.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

Missing Gaynor Lord seen on CCTV smiling as she left work before hurrying through Norwich - as divers join search

Gaynor Lord is believed to have entered the Wensum

Police tent set up and specialist divers join search for missing mother Gaynor Lord

Israel Palestinians

Ambush kills nine Israeli soldiers in Gaza City

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs

Keir Starmer mocks Tory 'meltdown' in first PMQs after Rishi Sunak narrowly avoids Rwanda rebellion

Meler has been discharged from hospital with a broken bone in his face

Battered Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler discharged from hospital with 'small fracture' after being punched in the face

A blast and snow of ice is on the way

Blast of snow and ice to hit UK just before Christmas as Met Office warns cold snap on the way

Poland Politics

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk sworn in by president

Ukraine Daily Life

More than 50 injured in overnight Russian missile attack on Ukrainian capital

Gary Lineker 'seems to have breached BBC impartiality guidelines', Samir Shah has said

Gary Lineker rowing with Grant Shapps over Rwanda scheme 'seems to breach impartiality rules', says new BBC chief

Hungary Politics Parties

Orban says Hungary will block EU membership negotiations for Ukraine

Mark Gardiner and former business partner Paul Maddison (right) split the £22m jackpot in 1995

Lottery winner who scooped £11million in 1995 dies after moving to Scotland and ‘living like a hermit’

Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci has surgery for lung cancer despite never 'smoking a cigarette'

Big Bang Theory actress diagnosed with lung cancer despite 'never smoking a cigarette'

Mark Drakeford has resigned

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford resigns with immediate effect triggering contest to replace him

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison as parole bid rejected

Some LTNs 'gum-up' traffic, said Mark Harper

Transport Secretary says LTNs can 'gum-up' traffic and make people’s lives 'more difficult'

Mark Harper said Aslef members should get a chance to vote on the pay deal

Aslef offer 'on the table' to take train driver salaries to £65k - as transport sec urges union to put offer to members

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistan Suicide Bomber

Suicide bomber used 120kg of explosives to target police station in Pakistan

Transport Secretary speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning

New £38k salary threshold for migrants coming to UK won’t be for those reapplying, transport secretary tells LBC
Tributes have poured in after Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died aged 61

'A true legend': Tributes flood in for Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher after his death aged 61
National Highways will be removing 1,000 miles of roadworks over the Christmas break

Driving home for Christmas! 1,000 miles of roadworks will be removed from England's roads over festive break
The Home Secretary James Cleverly with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Rwandan criminals could come to the UK as part of Rishi's migrant deal, James Cleverly admits
Police said it is 'likely' missing mum Gaynor Lord entered water

Missing mother Gaynor Lord ‘spotted at 4pm in park where her clothes and mobile phone were found’
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday

James Cleverly says he can't remember calling Rwanda deportation policy 'batshit'

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

Six clues Gaynor Lord left behind, as police search for missing Norwich mum, and children urge her to come home
United Nations Palestine

UN General Assembly votes to demand humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit
George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit