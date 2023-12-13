Blast of snow and ice to hit UK just before Christmas as Met Office warns cold snap on the way

13 December 2023, 12:38

A blast and snow of ice is on the way
A blast and snow of ice is on the way. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A blast of snow and ice could hit parts of the UK just before Christmas, the Met Office has predicted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to the Met Office's long-range forecast, which runs from December 17 to December 26, temperatures will plummet as Brits are hit by another cold snap.

A period of north or northwesterly winds could bring some snow and ice to the UK, the forecaster said, especially in the North.

The Met Office does not specify exactly when this snow and ice blast could hit the UK, but if it is towards the end of next week, Brits could be in for a White run up to Christmas.

This could represent a challenge for Brits driving home for Christmas, with 32 million journeys expected to take place across December 22 and 23.

Snow And Ice Grips UK In Big Winter Freeze
Snow And Ice Grips UK In Big Winter Freeze. Picture: Getty

It will not be the first time Brits are treated to some December snow, after a number of areas were covered earlier in the month.

There was particularly heavy downfall in Scotland.

There could even be a third wave of snow for Brits later in the month, according to the Met Office .

Read More: White Christmas 'increasingly likely' as Met Office issues fresh snow forecast for festive period

Read More: Will it be a White Christmas? Met Office gives verdict as snow set to fall 'in days'

The second part of its long-range forecast, which runs from December 27 to January 10, reads: "There is a continued chance of a short-lived colder spell or two, with hazards such as snow and ice, with this chance perhaps increasing slightly in late December and into the New Year period.

"However, on balance conditions are most likely to remain generally mild and wetter than average for most of the UK."

Will there be a White Christmas?

Brits could be in for a White Christmas
Brits could be in for a White Christmas. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has not given a verdict on whether Christmas Day will see snow, its predictions for snow and ice next week, as we approach Christmas Eve, indicates an increased risk.

The last white Christmas in the UK was in 2022, when nine percent of stations recorded snow falling.

There were also White Christmases recorded in 2020 and 2021, though again, less than one percent of stations reported snow actually lying on the ground in 2021, and four percent in 2020.

There was no snow recorded in 2018 or 2019, according to the Met Office, and the last widespread White Christmas came in 2010, when there was snow at 83 percent of stations in the UK.

This was the highest ever amount recorded.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs

Keir Starmer mocks Tory 'meltdown' in first PMQs after Rishi Sunak narrowly avoids Rwanda rebellion

Meler has been discharged from hospital with a broken bone in his face

Battered Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler discharged from hospital with 'small fracture' after being punched in the face

Poland Politics

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk sworn in by president

Ukraine Daily Life

More than 50 injured in overnight Russian missile attack on Ukrainian capital

Gary Lineker 'seems to have breached BBC impartiality guidelines', Samir Shah has said

Gary Lineker rowing with Grant Shapps over Rwanda scheme 'seems to breach impartiality rules', says new BBC chief

Hungary Politics Parties

Orban says Hungary will block EU membership negotiations for Ukraine

Mark Gardiner and former business partner Paul Maddison (right) split the £22m jackpot in 1995

Lottery winner who scooped £11million in 1995 dies after moving to Scotland and ‘living like a hermit’

Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci has surgery for lung cancer despite never 'smoking a cigarette'

Big Bang Theory actress diagnosed with lung cancer despite 'never smoking a cigarette'

Mark Drakeford has resigned

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford resigns with immediate effect triggering contest to replace him

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison as parole bid rejected

Israel Palestinians

Ambush kills nine Israeli soldiers in Gaza City

Some LTNs 'gum-up' traffic, said Mark Harper

Transport Secretary says LTNs can 'gum-up' traffic and make people’s lives 'more difficult'

Mark Harper said Aslef members should get a chance to vote on the pay deal

Aslef offer 'on the table' to take train driver salaries to £65k - as transport sec urges union to put offer to members

Pakistan Suicide Bomber

Suicide bomber used 120kg of explosives to target police station in Pakistan

Transport Secretary speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning

New £38k salary threshold for migrants coming to UK won’t be for those reapplying, transport secretary tells LBC

Tributes have poured in after Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died aged 61

'A true legend': Tributes flood in for Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher after his death aged 61

Latest News

See more Latest News

National Highways will be removing 1,000 miles of roadworks over the Christmas break

Driving home for Christmas! 1,000 miles of roadworks will be removed from England's roads over festive break
The Home Secretary James Cleverly with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Rwandan criminals could come to the UK as part of Rishi's migrant deal, James Cleverly admits
Police said it is 'likely' missing mum Gaynor Lord entered water

Missing mother Gaynor Lord ‘spotted at 4pm in park where her clothes and mobile phone were found’
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday

James Cleverly says he can't remember calling Rwanda deportation policy 'batshit'

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

Six clues Gaynor Lord left behind, as police search for missing Norwich mum, and children urge her to come home
United Nations Palestine

UN General Assembly votes to demand humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The UK economy shrank in October

UK economy shrank 0.3% in October in surprise decline

The government was fined for an email error that could have put lives at risk

MoD fined for 'reply all' email blunder that risked Afganistan interpreters' lives as they fled the Taliban
Peter Lawson was a key figure in the case of Nicola Bulley

Top police officer who worked on Nicola Bulley investigation 'died of natural causes', coroner reveals

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit
George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit