Blast of snow and ice to hit UK just before Christmas as Met Office warns cold snap on the way

A blast and snow of ice is on the way. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A blast of snow and ice could hit parts of the UK just before Christmas, the Met Office has predicted.

According to the Met Office's long-range forecast, which runs from December 17 to December 26, temperatures will plummet as Brits are hit by another cold snap.

A period of north or northwesterly winds could bring some snow and ice to the UK, the forecaster said, especially in the North.

The Met Office does not specify exactly when this snow and ice blast could hit the UK, but if it is towards the end of next week, Brits could be in for a White run up to Christmas.

This could represent a challenge for Brits driving home for Christmas, with 32 million journeys expected to take place across December 22 and 23.

Snow And Ice Grips UK In Big Winter Freeze. Picture: Getty

It will not be the first time Brits are treated to some December snow, after a number of areas were covered earlier in the month.

There was particularly heavy downfall in Scotland.

There could even be a third wave of snow for Brits later in the month, according to the Met Office .

The second part of its long-range forecast, which runs from December 27 to January 10, reads: "There is a continued chance of a short-lived colder spell or two, with hazards such as snow and ice, with this chance perhaps increasing slightly in late December and into the New Year period.

"However, on balance conditions are most likely to remain generally mild and wetter than average for most of the UK."

Will there be a White Christmas?

Brits could be in for a White Christmas. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has not given a verdict on whether Christmas Day will see snow, its predictions for snow and ice next week, as we approach Christmas Eve, indicates an increased risk.

The last white Christmas in the UK was in 2022, when nine percent of stations recorded snow falling.

There were also White Christmases recorded in 2020 and 2021, though again, less than one percent of stations reported snow actually lying on the ground in 2021, and four percent in 2020.

There was no snow recorded in 2018 or 2019, according to the Met Office, and the last widespread White Christmas came in 2010, when there was snow at 83 percent of stations in the UK.

This was the highest ever amount recorded.