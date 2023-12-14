Fish and chip shop serves deep-fried mince pies and pigs in blankets to celebrate festive season

Oh My Cod is serving deep-fried mince pies and pigs in blankets. Picture: Oh My Cod Spalding/Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A fish and chip shop is serving deep-fried mince pies for the festive season - after failing to win over customers with a battered roast.

Bill Rai, who runs the shop in Spalding with his wife, is also offering battered pigs in blankets to mark the occasion.

He said he wanted to try something "a little bit different" to other local fish and chip shops.

The mince pies are priced at 60p each while the pigs in blankets are £3.25 and are also being sold with chips and gravy.

But one of Mr Rai's creations was less so welcomed by visitors and that was a fully battered Christmas dinner.

"We did try a whole battered Christmas dinner one year, but in all honesty I think that was a little bit too much – it was maybe more suited to two people sharing," he said.

It comes after Mr Rai previously introduced deep-fried Creme Eggs and Mars bars to win over customers.

He said there had been a growing number of requests for something different over the Christmas period.

"We were just so busy last year that we didn’t get round to doing anything different for Christmas, but this year people have been asking – a lot!" he said, according to the Telegraph.

"So, we thought we’d bring back the battered mince pies and the battered pigs in blankets, which are jumbo sausages covered in bacon."