Morrissey's manager attacks The Simpsons' 'hateful tactics' after singer mocked

19 April 2021, 23:24 | Updated: 19 April 2021, 23:25

Morrissey performing in 2014
Morrissey performing in 2014. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Morrissey's manager has accused The Simpsons of employing "harshly hateful tactics" after it mocked the singer in its latest episode.

The long-running cartoon featured Benedict Cumberbatch voicing a thinly disguised parody of the former Smiths frontman.

In the episode Panic On The Streets Of Springfield - a reference to a 1986 Smiths song - Lisa was accompanied by an imaginary friend named Quilloughby, a sullen vegan singer who has become overweight and anti-immigrant.

Peter Katsis, Morrissey's manager, responded with a post on the star's Facebook page and said The Simpsons' writing had gone downhill.

READ MORE: Boyfriend of Love Island star Dani Dyer facing jail over £34,000 scam

The comedy has "degenerated to trying to capitalise on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumours", Mr Katsis wrote.

He said: "But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here.

"Even worse - calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist.

"They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves."

He noted that The Simpsons star Hank Azaria had recently apologised over the character of Apu, after the show was accused of making the Indian shopkeeper a racist stereotype.

He added: "Morrissey has never made a 'cash grab', hasn't sued any people for their attacks, has never stopped performing great shows, and is still a serious vegan and strong supporter for animal rights.

"By suggesting all of the above in this episode... the Simpson's hypocritical approach to their storyline says it all.

"Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist.

"Not surprising... that The Simpsons viewership ratings have gone down so badly over recent years."

Morrissey, 61, has alienated some fans with his outspoken and controversial views.

He once called halal meat "evil" and showed support for the far-right For Britain party during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's TV show in May 2019.

He denies being a racist.

Before the episode aired, Simpsons writer Tim Long said Morrissey, Joy Division's Ian Curtis and the Cure's Robert Smith were all among the inspirations for Quilloughby.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell is no monster, lawyers tell bail hearing

Carbon XPRIZE

Winners of £14m contest make concrete to trap carbon dioxide

Derek Chauvin

Murder case against ex-police officer over George Floyd death goes to jury
Wales will further ease coronavirus restrictions from Saturday with further relaxations next week

Outdoor hospitality to reopen in Wales next week

Defence lawyer Eric Nelson, left, and defendant Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis

Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ George Floyd’s life was in danger
Nearly two in five people in the UK is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than 10 million people in UK now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Football supporter representative tells LBC how to stop the European Super League

Football union chief outlines what action must be taken to prevent European Super League
James O'Brien doubtful over the Government's new 5% mortgage deposit scheme

James O'Brien's response to the Government's 5% mortgage deposit scheme
Ex-England footballer Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League
This caller had a strong reaction to the plans

Caller brands European Super League plans 'like something out of a nightmare'
Harry Redknapp was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

European Super League is about 'money not fans' Harry Redknapp tells LBC
The Housing Minister told LBC the Government were concerned over the football plans

European Super League: Government 'really concerned' over big six breakaway

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London