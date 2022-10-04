Necrophiliac murderer David Fuller who abused dead bodies in a mortuary charged with further sex crimes

4 October 2022, 14:08 | Updated: 4 October 2022, 14:30

David Fuller
David Fuller. Picture: Kent Police

By Chris Samuel

A necrophiliac serving life sentences for murder who sexually abused corpses in a morgue has been charged with further sexual offences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Fuller received two whole life sentences on December 15 last year after pleading guilty to murdering Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987.

The 68-year-old later received concurrent sentences to further unrelated charges. He pleaded guilty to sexual offences against 78 dead women at mortuaries in Kent's Tunbridge Wells Hospital and at the former Kent and Sussex Hospital between 2008 and 2020.

A probe by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate has led to evidence of 101 victims in morgues.

Read more: 'I'm sorry I wasn't specific': Truss apologises to LBC for failing to be clear about £2,500 energy bill cap

Read more: Liz Truss says MPs 'love her', despite senior MPs like Gove and Shapps opposing her plans

The latest charges are connected to the 23 remaining victims, Kent Police said, of all whom were dead adult women between 2007 and 2020.

The force said in a statement: "An extensive and complex identification process has led to 13 of these 23 further victims being formally identified.

"It has not been possible to establish the identities of the other 10 victims, however the charges reflect offending against all of them.

"No evidence has been found of any further victims."

Fuller, who used to live in East Sussex, was today charged with 10 charges under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 relating to offences involving 10 identified victims.

He was faces two charges under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 relating to offences involving three unidentified victims, two charges relating to the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 13 identified victims and two further charges for the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 10 unidentified victims.

He is set to appear via video link before Medway Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, October 6.

Anyone who may still have information about the investigation is urged to contact Kent Police, quoting Op Sandpiper.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Damien Bendall pleads not guilty to the murders of a mother and three children in Killamarsh

Truss battles Tory civil war as Braverman blames rebels for U-turn

Tory civil war erupts as Braverman blasts rebels for tax 'coup' and Cabinet openly question Truss leadership

The chancellor at the Queen's funeral and the procession

Kwasi Kwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for disastrous mini-budget

Stock image of police officers

Woman, 34, charged with murder after newborn baby found dead in back garden

Married At First Sight Star, Roberts, 40, arrested on suspicion of coercive behaviour

Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney faced one another in a high-profile libel battle over the summer

Rebekah Vardy to pay Coleen Rooney £1.5 million for legal costs following Wagatha Christie court battle

Ann Dunn (left) and the scene where police were called to last night

Woman killed by a pack of out of control bulldogs named as gran Ann Dunn

Police are at the scene of the incident in Gateshead

Boy, 14, and girl, 13, arrested in murder probe after teenage boy died in Gateshead

Boxer David Haye is accused of assaulting a man at Hammersmith Apollo

Ex-boxer David Haye 'grabbed man by the throat and threatened to kill him' after he 'insulted him and his girlfriend'

Kyrgios will appear in court in person on February 3, for the first time since he was charged by police in July.

Nick Kyrgios seeks dismissal of assault charge against ex on mental health grounds

Meghan Markle (left), Lisa Ling (top right), Margaret Cho (bottom right)

Meghan Markle’s podcast returns after four-week break after Queen's death

The Kremlin has spent much of its failing invasion trying to instil fear of its nuclear arsenal

Russia to test 'weapon of the apocalypse' while Putin gets desperate as Ukrainians break through Russian front

Rod and Rachel Saunders

Married British botanists beaten to death and fed to crocodiles by gang in South Africa

The couple are shown standing hand-in-hand during the One Young World summit for youth leaders in Manchester last month.

Prince Harry and Meghan hold hands in new official portraits taken during UK visit

Chris Kaba

Car driven by Chris Kaba collided with police vehicles before he was shot, an inquest has heard

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elon Musk

Musk in Twitter tussle with Zelensky over plan to end Russian war

Russia Ukraine War

Russian losses evident in liberated Ukrainian city

A bust of Alfred Nobel on display at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm

Three scientists share Nobel Prize for Physics

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Danish queen refuses to backtrack on stripping royal titles

Japan Koreas Tensions

North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

A man stands near a broken gate at Kanjuruhan Stadium

Stadium exit gates too small for escape, say Indonesian police

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

German climate protection minister Robert Habeck and RWE chief executive Markus Krebber

German energy giant RWE to end coal use by 2030

Lord Frost hit out at the Government's approach

Govt's 'amateurish and bungling' way of doing things 'could discredit their whole agenda' Lord Frost tells LBC
Tokyo said the distance it covered - around 2,800 miles - may have been the longest for a test flight by the authoritarian state.

North Korea fires longest-range ballistic missile over Japan forcing authorities to tell residents to 'take cover'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Andrew Marr asks what's the point in the new government

Andrew Marr: 'What's the point of this new government at all?'

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'
Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air
LBC

‘This is all hysteria’: Tory MP Marco Longhi defends mini-budget and slams media coverage

Liz Truss

'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

Molly Russell Inquest

Molly Russell Inquest: 'Some children will suffer it’s life isn’t it,' says caller rejecting online safeguarding
Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London