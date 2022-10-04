Necrophiliac murderer David Fuller who abused dead bodies in a mortuary charged with further sex crimes

David Fuller. Picture: Kent Police

By Chris Samuel

A necrophiliac serving life sentences for murder who sexually abused corpses in a morgue has been charged with further sexual offences.

David Fuller received two whole life sentences on December 15 last year after pleading guilty to murdering Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987.

The 68-year-old later received concurrent sentences to further unrelated charges. He pleaded guilty to sexual offences against 78 dead women at mortuaries in Kent's Tunbridge Wells Hospital and at the former Kent and Sussex Hospital between 2008 and 2020.

A probe by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate has led to evidence of 101 victims in morgues.

The latest charges are connected to the 23 remaining victims, Kent Police said, of all whom were dead adult women between 2007 and 2020.

The force said in a statement: "An extensive and complex identification process has led to 13 of these 23 further victims being formally identified.

"It has not been possible to establish the identities of the other 10 victims, however the charges reflect offending against all of them.

"No evidence has been found of any further victims."

Fuller, who used to live in East Sussex, was today charged with 10 charges under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 relating to offences involving 10 identified victims.

He was faces two charges under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 relating to offences involving three unidentified victims, two charges relating to the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 13 identified victims and two further charges for the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 10 unidentified victims.

He is set to appear via video link before Medway Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, October 6.

Anyone who may still have information about the investigation is urged to contact Kent Police, quoting Op Sandpiper.